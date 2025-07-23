Grand Madison Acupuncture Now Offering Cosmetic Microneedling with Red Light Therapy

New York-based acupuncture clinic broadens holistic offerings with licensed microneedling and red light therapy for skin rejuvenation.

Our microneedling with red light therapy provides visible, long-lasting results, enhancing the skin’s texture, tone, and overall appearance.” — Dr. Erin Lee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Madison Acupuncture, a renowned wellness center in the heart of NYC, is excited to announce the addition of cosmetic microneedling with red light therapy to their list of rejuvenating services. Combining the power of microneedling and red light therapy, this treatment offers a holistic approach to achieving smooth, youthful, and radiant skin.As one of the well-known providers of acupuncture NYC has to offer, Grand Madison Acupuncture has built a reputation for its expertise in holistic healing. Now, with the addition of microneedling with red light therapy, they are expanding their focus to include cosmetic treatments that promote skin health from the inside out.Microneedling, also known as collagen induction therapy, uses tiny, sterile needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin. This stimulates the body’s natural healing process, promoting the production of collagen and elastin to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and other imperfections. When combined with red light therapy, the results are even more powerful. Red light therapy penetrates deeper into the skin, promoting cellular repair, reducing inflammation, and enhancing circulation, which results in faster healing and improved overall skin health.“We’re thrilled to offer our clients a treatment that blends cutting-edge technology with the healing properties of acupuncture,” said Dr. Erin Lee, DACM, founding clinic director of Grand Madison Acupuncture. “Our microneedling with red light therapy provides visible, long-lasting results, enhancing the skin’s texture, tone, and overall appearance. It’s a perfect option for anyone looking to improve their skin’s health and reduce signs of aging.”With Grand Madison Acupuncture’s unique approach, clients can achieve clear, glowing skin while simultaneously supporting their overall wellness. Grand Madison is home to licensed acupuncturists who have the advanced training required by New York State law to safely perform techniques like dry needling and microneedling in NYC , both of which are recognized as forms of acupuncture that should only be done by properly credentialed professionals.To learn more about microneedling and red light therapy, or to book an appointment, visit https://grandmadisonacupuncture.com/ or call/text (212) 547-9477.About Grand Madison Acupuncture:Located in New York City, Grand Madison Acupuncture is a premier wellness center that specializes in holistic healing through acupuncture, herbal medicine, and skincare treatments. Their team of skilled practitioners offers a wide range of services to help clients achieve overall well-being, addressing everything from stress and pain relief to skin rejuvenation and fertility support.

