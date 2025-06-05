Award-winning novelist's 'Priscilla Speaks' Slated for June Release

"Priscilla Speaks" by Kirk Ward Robinson Kirk Ward Robinson, author of "Priscilla Speaks"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priscilla Speaks, the latest novel by award-winning writer Kirk Ward Robinson , will be released in June. Priscilla Speaks ( HighlandHome Publishing) will be published in trade paper (ISBN: 979-8-9886815-3-3, 284 pages, $16.99) and eBook ($6.99) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on June 17, 2025.In a sun baked Southern town near the famous Appalachian Trail, years of poverty, drug abuse, and entrenched secrets have left their legacy on a fractured family. Against this punishing and unforgiving backdrop, award-winning novelist Kirk Ward Robinson begins Book Four of The Speaks Saga, a moving, mesmerizing, and masterful tale centered on Priscilla Speaks.About Priscilla Speaks: Born during the worst of her mother’s addiction, Priscilla, Blaize’s second daughter, begins at an early age to count the years until she can escape the drudgery and boredom of her dismal, impoverished life, all the while watching as her older siblings leave one by one.Cast out on her own at the age of sixteen, Priscilla ventures forth in search of an uncertain future while grappling with her sexuality and the phenomenal capacity of her mind. Using the Appalachian Trail as a means of escape, distracted from her obsessive nature by the day-to-day trials of the wilderness, Priscilla’s journey thrusts her into the company of diverse people who steer her toward a fuller understanding of the complexities of life and relationships.Through confounding emotions, heartache, and moments of grace, she is forced to confront mortality, love, and loss, all pointing her toward a staggering awareness of space and time.With deliberate cunning, Priscilla does battle on her own terms, calling forth the hardened legacy of her family as she fights against the abuses she encounters in society.In an advance review, Feathered Quill Book Reviews lavishes high praise on Priscilla Speaks:“Priscilla Speaks is impressive…[Priscilla] is a witty and captivating protagonist. With language that keeps the reading fascinating and flowing, this is a thought-provoking work that can be read as a stand-alone novel, but will undoubtedly pique the reader’s curiosity of the series’ predecessors.”A remarkably poignant coming-of-age story that unfolds against a harsh and unrelenting backdrop, Priscilla Speaks is extraordinary. In this confident and captivating novel, novelist Kirk Ward Robison has created a protagonist who is far more than unforgettable: Priscilla Speaks is the type of character who will burrow into a reader’s soul. With its quiet commentary on how hope can spring from a seemingly hopeless environment, and how human decency can prevail despite horrific circumstances, Priscilla Speaks is thoughtful and thought-provoking. Bold, brave, and brilliantly rendered, Priscilla Speaks is an unmistakably real, unapologetically raw, undeniably remarkable story of how one young woman plumbs her family’s dismal legacy to find strength, tenacity, and courage.Kirk Ward Robinson, a four-time Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, was born and raised in south Texas and has since lived in every continental American time zone. He is an inveterate hiker and cyclist, which is how he prefers to travel and explore the world. Robinson’s wide-ranging career has included roles as a chief operating officer, bookstore manager, stagehand, bicycle mechanic, and executive director of an educational non-profit organization in cooperation with the National Park Service. Robinson is the author of sixteen novels and memoirs. He lives on an ancestral farm in middle Tennessee.

