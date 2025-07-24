ACA Premiums Set to Spike—Health Sharing Offers a Smarter Solution

netWell - Always Open Enrollment

Health-Sharing Emerges as a Smarter Choice in the Wake of ACA Cost Spikes

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis reveals that Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace insurers are planning the largest premium hikes since 2017, with increases potentially exceeding 30% in some states. As consumers brace for rising healthcare costs and the possible expiration of enhanced federal subsidies, Health Care Sharing Ministries (HCSM), such as netWell™, are providing a flexible alternative to traditional insurance.What’s Driving the Surge in Health Costs?ACA insurers across 19 states and D.C. are proposing their largest rate hikes in nearly a decade—with a median premium increase of 15% for 2026, and some filings requesting hikes of over 30%.What’s behind the spike?- Rising medical costs, including hospital care, outpatient services, and high-cost treatments- Increased use of care as more people return to preventive and elective services post-COVIDSoaring prescription and gene therapy prices, especially in specialty care- Uncertainty around federal subsidies, which could significantly impact middle-income householdsWithout an act of Congress, millions of middle-class Americans are poised to see their monthly premiums jump by 75% in 2026. Even those with employer-compensated plans will feel the sting, as businesses pass this cost along in the form of higher deductibles, lower salary increases, and higher prices on goods and services.A Smarter SolutionHealth-Sharing services like netWell™ offer a proactive alternative when families and individuals need relief. Faith-based HCSMs facilitate member-to-member sharing of medical expenses while sidestepping the volatility of ACA-regulated premiums. Costs are kept lower at HCSMs through reduced incentives for medical-fraud that larger Insurance Corporations spend time and resources fighting as job 1. For an HCSM, their first priority is a commitment to service of their community, creating better outcomes at lower costs per member.Why an HCSM?As an example of what families could experience with an alternative to ACA-based insurance, look at the now mature offering from netWell™. Their premiums have risen less than a 1/3rd of the cost of ACA plans over the past half decade. Primary takeaways:- Stability Amid Chaos: netWell™'s Elite+ membership begins at just $269/month, with fixed Member Commitment Portions (MCPs) as low as $2,500, ensuring predictable out-of-pocket costs, even as ACA rates fluctuate.- All-Inclusive Membership: Elite+ includes hospitalization, emergency room care, mental health visits, labs, preventative screenings, telemedicine, maternity, and more—all in one streamlined, community-driven membership.- No Network Restrictions: Members choose their own providers without being penalized for out-of-network care.- Exempt from ACA Mandates: As a recognized HCSM under federal law, netWell™ members remain exempt from the ACA’s individual mandates that can potentially change with each election cycle.“The value proposition is simple,” said Daniel Olmos, from the customer service line for netWell™. “We offer affordability, flexibility, and a sense of purpose—something the ACA marketplace increasingly struggles to deliver.”About netWell™netWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry (HCSM) committed to helping members navigate healthcare costs through a transparent, faith-based, and community-driven approach. netWell™ offers diverse membership options that enable members to share in each other's medical burdens while receiving care tailored to their unique needs.With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and faith, netWell™ provides an alternative to traditional healthcare coverage that protects individuals and families at reasonable rates.To learn more about netWell™, please visit our website All programs and services are subject to terms and conditions. Membership options vary; details can be found at www.netwell.com

