Preserving a Landmark: Bellet Construction Restoring Brooklyn Museum’s Historic Façade

Leading exterior restoration and landmark expert brings advanced technologies and historical accuracy to NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission-approved project

We were retained to address extreme water infiltration across the façade, which is common in older masonry structures, particularly those exposed to the elements for extended periods of time, ” — Wayne Bellet, President, Bellet Construction.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooklyn Museum has retained leading exterior restoration expert Bellet Construction to repair and cure ongoing masonry leaks across its façade, as part of $50 million capital investment project. The highly detailed restoration plans for the landmark-designated museum, located at 200 Eastern Pkwy in the Prospect Heights section of the borough, were approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (“LPC”).The century old Beaux-Arts style cultural center and art museum was designed by legendary architecture firm McKim, Mead & White and opened 1897. Among its most prominent exterior features is a 510-foot-wide front façade with Ionic columns and sculptural pediments, created by American sculptor Daniel Chester French.“We were retained to address extreme water infiltration across the façade, which is common in older masonry structures, particularly those exposed to the elements for extended periods of time,” points out Wayne Bellet, President, Bellet Construction. “Our firm has a long history resolving issues in landmark and landmark quality facades and we have been able to work seamlessly with both LPC and the buildings department on developing a restoration strategy that conforms to each agency’s’ criteria.”To achieve the waterproofing of the iconic facade, Bellet is deploying a high-rise articulated manlift, comprising advanced aerial platform that will enable skilled masons to reach and repair the most challenging sections of the building safely and efficiently.In addition, Bellet Construction will conduct extensive water testing on the restored masonry to test the effectiveness of the repairs. They include simulations of varying weather conditions to ensure that the building envelope is fully sealed and resilient against future leaks.Adds Bellet, “It is an honor to be chosen to restore this magnificent museum, so that it remains functionally beautiful through the next century and beyond.”The exterior restoration is part of a sweeping series of infrastructure upgrades at the museum and is scheduled to being mid-July 2025.###About Bellet ConstructionFounded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. The company’s dedication to preserving the city’s architectural heritage has earned it a reputation as one of the most trusted construction firms in the area. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation. More information about Bellet Construction may be found at https://belletcontruction.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.