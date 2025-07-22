MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE, Educate Maine Announce 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

Eight of the 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year continue to be in the running for 2026 Maine State Teacher of the Year.

Augusta, MAINE — Eight exceptional Maine educators are state semifinalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. As members of the 2025 Maine County Teacher of the Year cohort, they embody the dedication, innovation, and leadership in the classroom synonymous with this recognition. These educators serve as ambassadors for their students, colleagues, and school communities, celebrating and elevating the entire teaching profession.

The semifinalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year are:

Julia Edwards

2025 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year

Choral Music Teacher

Poland Regional High School, RSU 16

Monica Malcomson

2025 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year

Second Grade Teacher

Frank I. Brown Elementary School, South Portland School Department

Annie Goodwin

2026 Hancock County Teacher of the Year

Kindergarten Teacher

Dedham Elementary School, AOS 47

Melissa Goeke

2025 Knox County Teacher of the Year

Fifth Grade Teacher

Hope Elementary School, School Union 69

Bridget Wright

2025 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year

English Teacher

Lincoln Academy

Benjamin Johnson

2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year

Latin Teacher

Hampden Academy, RSU 22

Dawn Lee

2025 Sagadahoc County Teacher of the Year

School Library/Media, Unified Literacy Teacher

Morse High School, RSU 1

Amanda Blunda

2025 York County Teacher of the Year

Fourth/Fifth Grade Experiential Classroom Teacher

Buxton Center Elementary School, MSAD 6

The selection process for the Maine Teacher of the Year Program is rigorous and designed by educators to offer candidates an opportunity to reflect on their instructional practice. In January, each candidate was nominated for this recognition by a member of their community, as a result of their exemplary service in education and commitment to their students. Candidates first participated in the county selection process, where a distinguished panel of teachers, principals, business leaders, and community members chose them as 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year from among hundreds of nominees. In May, the members of this cohort embarked on the Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process, showcasing their instructional practices through a classroom video and written reflection.

In the next phase of the selection process, the eight semifinalists will deliver keynote speeches, submit professional portfolios, and participate in an expert panel discussion about educational equity, teacher leadership, and education policy.

“The Maine Teacher of the Year Program provides an essential opportunity to highlight the hard, and often underrecognized, work that Maine educators put into their classrooms every single day,” Pender Makin, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Education, said. “Congratulations to the eight 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year semifinalists on this esteemed and well-earned recognition. Your commitment to your students, communities, and the teaching profession in Maine is commendable.”

“It is an honor to recognize these exemplary educators, whose passion and commitment truly represent the best of Maine’s education community,” Jason Judd, Ed.D., Executive Director of Educate Maine, said. “Their dedication to student success, to innovation in the classroom, and to preparing the next generation of Maine leaders is truly an inspiration. We are excited to work with this cohort in the next phase of the selection process for the 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year.”

The state finalists will be announced in September of 2026, and the 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year will be revealed in October of 2026. The 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year will represent Maine in the National Teacher of the Year Program.

The Maine Teacher of the Year Program is administered by Educate Maine through a unique partnership with the Maine Department of Education, with support from the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) and the Maine State Board of Education. Funding for this program is generously provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Unum, Geiger, Hannaford Supermarkets, Maine State Lottery, and the Silvernail Family.

For more information about the Maine Teacher of the Year Program, and to see a list of Maine County Teachers of the Year and Maine State Teachers of the Year, please click here.