Nuance, a Subsidiary of Decision Analyst, Launches Colibri™—An Advanced Verbatim Coding and Language Analytics Platform

Nuance, a subsidiary of Decision Analyst announces the launch of Colibri, an advanced, next-generation verbatim coding and language analytics SaaS platform.

ARLINGTON , TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuance, a subsidiary of Decision Analyst and a leader in language-based analytics, proudly announces the launch of Colibri, an advanced, next-generation verbatim coding and language analytics SaaS (Software as a Service) platform designed to transform how researchers and analysts explore, process, visualize, plot, and interpret open-ended survey data, customer comments, or other language data.

Named after the energetic and intelligent hummingbird, Colibri brings speed and precision to the process of coding open-end survey data and textual data of any type in over 30 different languages. Built by researchers for researchers, “Colibri combines decades of expertise in verbatim analysis with cutting-edge software development and advanced analytics,” said Lisa Hazen, President of Nuance. “It’s intuitive, collaborative, and scalable, offering researchers a smarter, more productive way to work with open-ended data.”

Developed with Nuance’s in-depth knowledge of open-end verbatim coding and language analytics and backed by the analytic prowess of Decision Analyst, Colibri delivers:

AI-enhanced coding tools for faster, more consistent classification of open-ended data.

Innovative project dashboard to easily manage multiple studies — pin key projects and see real-time updates at a glance.

Multilingual capabilities to support global research projects, including built-in translation capabilities for over 30 different languages.

Collaboration tools with real-time updates, in-platform chat, and visibility into multiple coders’ work progress, so teams can work together seamlessly.

Effortless reporting with an intuitive crosstab builder and a built-in “AI chat with your data” feature, enabling teams to explore, filter, and share insights in real time.

“Colibri, the name for a hummingbird in many different languages, captures the essence of this powerful new SaaS software. The hummingbird works so fast that its beating wings actually create a humming sound. Colibri (our new AI-powered coding and analytics platform) works fast to analyze textual data across many different languages. Lisa Hazen and Claire Jones are the creative geniuses behind the design of Colibri, and Cody Parker, Johnny Seay, and Justin Thomas are the software engineering savants bringing the creative ideas to life. Colibri is the future of verbatim coding and textual analytics,” said Jerry W. Thomas, CEO of Decision Analyst.

Nuance has long been recognized for its expertise in language, cultural understanding, and verbatim analyses. With Colibri, that expertise is now extrapolated through a powerful, user-friendly SaaS platform designed to meet the needs of insight professionals and textual data analysts.

To learn more about Colibri or request a demo, visit [www.nuancecoding.com/colibri].

