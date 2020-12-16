Decision Analyst Ranked #1 Research Agency in the U.S.

Decision Analyst earned the top ranking for Custom Quantitative Market Research from among the 200 research firms rated by corporate buyers.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevision Surveys recently released the results of its annual study of corporate research buyers who graded the quality and value of their respective research agencies. Decision Analyst earned the top ranking for Custom Quantitative Market Research from among the 200 research firms rated by corporate buyers. Decision Analyst scored #1 on Overall Satisfaction, Data Quality, Analytical Skills, and On-Time Delivery; and #2 on Customer Service and Value for the Money. The firm scored high on Qualitative Research from full-service research firms and scored high on Marketing Science and Modeling. The rankings of research agencies are based on several hundred structured telephone interviews among corporate research professionals, representing a broad cross-section of U.S. industries.

Decision Analyst scored especially high on the following types of research:

• Ad copy/communications testing

• Advertising and brand tracking

• Brand equity/market structure studies

• Attitude and usage studies

• Early-stage concept screening

• Later-stage concept testing and product testing

"We are honored to be recognized as among the very top echelon of full-service research agencies in the U.S.," said Jerry W. Thomas, President/CEO of Decision Analyst. "It's a tribute to our talented Team of research professionals, who work so hard to provide great service and thoughtful consulting to our Clients."

Prevision has conducted this comprehensive annual survey of corporate research buyers for the past 15 years to help research agencies improve the quality of their operations and services. "This is the most objective, unbiased, and the most carefully curated annual survey for the research industry," said Tim Davidson, President and Founder of Prevision. "This major syndicated survey has been supported by leading U.S. research agencies and corporate research buyers for the past 15 years."

The annual Prevision study reports on quantitative and qualitative research agencies, syndicated research suppliers, internet platform/sampling companies, and on corporate D-I-Y research trends. It is the most comprehensive annual study of its type and has the longest track record of research industry trends.

If you would like more information, Tim Davidson, President of Prevision Surveys, may be reached at TDavidson@PrevisionSurveys.com or (781) 801-8267.