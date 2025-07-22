DNREC Confirms New State Records for Two Invasive Fish Species Increasingly Sought After by Anglers

New state records were set recently for two invasive fish species in Delaware. Jason Wise holds his 33-pound, 15.68 ounce Flathead Catfish (left above) while Dyllan Rust of Harrington hauled in a 15-pound 8-ounce Northern Snakehead breaking a record set only a month before Rust made his catch. /Submitted photos

Delaware Records Set for Flathead Catfish, Northern Snakehead

Recent Delaware state records have been set for two invasive fish species, the Flathead Catfish and the Northern Snakehead, as confirmed by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. A 33-pound, 15.68-ounce Flathead Catfish was caught by Jason Wise of Bear, establishing the first state record for the species. A 15-pound, 8-ounce Northern Snakehead, measuring 31.5 inches, was caught in June by Dyllan Rust of Harrington, surpassing the previous record for the species, established less than a month earlier, by 11 ounces.

Wise caught his record Flathead Catfish in Lums Pond on the evening of May 21. “My fishing pole took a hard hit, bending to the ground,” he recalled. The catfish put up a tenacious fight, and after finally pulling it out of the water, Wise knew he had “landed another huge flathead, and knew it had to be over 30 pounds.”

His new state record was 40.25 inches in length, with a hefty girth – which didn’t surprise Wise, who has fished Lums Pond for over 35 years and in 2024 landed 53 flathead catfish by his count. He’s also savvy about their preferred bait – shiners and worms. “I know what bait and what conditions and what times to catch them,” he said. Wise’s record Flathead Catfish was weighed in at Captain Bones Bait and Tackle in Odessa, and certified by Delaware Natural Resource Police Fish and Wildlife Unit Corporal Connor Smith.

Flathead Catfish are native to Mississippi and Ohio watersheds. They were first confirmed in Delaware in 2010 in the Brandywine Creek, and have since spread to Lums Pond and the C&D Canal. Unlike other catfish, the Flathead Catfish prey only on live fish and crustaceans, making them a predatory threat to the state’s native aquatic species.

On June 1, Rust made the Northern Snakehead the most recent addition to the list of state record catches, landing the largest snakehead caught to date in Delaware at Marshyhope Ditch outside of Harrington, while fishing from shore. His catch was weighed in at the Williamsville Country Store in Houston and also certified by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. When Rust’s trophy was listed on the DNREC Fishing Records page with records for all the state’s freshwater and saltwater species, it upstaged a Northern Snakehead record that lasted less than a month.

That came as no surprise to the many anglers who now pursue Northern Snakeheads, an aggressive species native to East Asia. Snakeheads were first confirmed to be in Delaware in 2010 in a tributary of the Nanticoke River, and since then they have become abundantly common in rivers, creeks and ponds throughout the state. Northern Snakeheads also can spawn multiple times a year, quickly leading to large populations. Their voracious feeding style can allow them to outcompete popular sport fish such as largemouth bass.

DNREC reminds Delaware anglers that they are encouraged in the name of fish and wildlife conservation to kill invasive fish species – particularly Flathead Catfish and Northern Snakeheads – rather than releasing them. While the transport, purchase, sale, stocking and possession of live invasive species is prohibited in Delaware, invasive fish caught by anglers are increasingly valued as dining fare. The DNREC Fisheries Section asks anglers to report their invasive fish catches by using the Invasive Fish Tracker, by emailing DNRECFisheries@Delaware.gov, or by calling 302-739-9914.

Fishing state records in Delaware are managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife through the Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament. For more information on recreational fishing, including invasive species and fishing in waters managed by the State of Delaware, visit the DNREC Fisheries Section.

