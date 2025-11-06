Delaware Survey Reveals Opportunities to Increase Awareness of PFAS

A new statewide survey from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) finds that while many Delawareans are still learning about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” a meaningful share of residents are aware of the issue and taking steps to reduce exposure.

PFAS are human-made chemicals used for decades in products such as non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, food packaging and firefighting foams. Because they do not break down easily, PFAS can build up in the environment and in people over time.

The “Delaware Residents’ Awareness of and Attitudes Toward PFAS” survey, conducted by research firm Responsive Management, gathered responses from more than 1,200 adults across New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties to better understand residents’ knowledge of PFAS, their concerns about exposure and possible behavior changes.

Key findings include:

Many Delawareans are unaware of PFAS. Only about one-third of residents (33%) say they are confident or think they know what PFAS are, while nearly half (45%) have never heard of PFAS at all.

Only about one-third of residents (33%) say they are confident or think they know what PFAS are, while nearly half (45%) have never heard of PFAS at all. Greater share of Delawareans say they know about PFAS than in national survey. In the comparison to a 2023 national survey, Delaware’s survey shows a similar “never heard” share (45%), but a larger informed segment: 18% “think” they know and 16% “confident” for a combined “think/confident” of about 33% — roughly 10 points higher than the national 23.4%.

In the comparison to a 2023 national survey, Delaware’s survey shows a similar “never heard” share (45%), but a larger informed segment: 18% “think” they know and 16% “confident” for a combined “think/confident” of about 33% — roughly 10 points higher than the national 23.4%. Drinking water is top concern . About one-third of Delawareans (32%) are very or extremely concerned about PFAS in drinking water, while another 39% are somewhat concerned.

. About one-third of Delawareans (32%) are very or extremely concerned about PFAS in drinking water, while another 39% are somewhat concerned. There is limited familiarity with exposure sources . Fewer than one-quarter of residents recognize everyday PFAS sources such as cookware, food packaging or firefighting foam.

. Fewer than one-quarter of residents recognize everyday PFAS sources such as cookware, food packaging or firefighting foam. Some residents have already taken action . Despite low awareness overall, a substantial number of Delawareans who do know about PFAS have started changing their behavior to reduce exposure. About 27% of respondents said they already use filtered or bottled water due to PFAS concerns and 26% have replaced or stopped using non-stick cookware.

. Despite low awareness overall, a substantial number of Delawareans who do know about PFAS have started changing their behavior to reduce exposure. About 27% of respondents said they already use filtered or bottled water due to PFAS concerns and 26% have replaced or stopped using non-stick cookware. Government and health experts are trusted messengers. Delawareans are most likely to trust DNREC, health professionals, scientists and universities for accurate PFAS information.

“This survey shows many Delawareans are not yet familiar with PFAS, but we’re encouraged by those who are learning about it and what it means for them,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “DNREC scientists and environmental experts are working with state and federal partner agencies on PFAS research, sampling and regulation in order to find where PFAS may exist at high levels, where it needs to be addressed immediately to protect public health and how we can reduce the ways it reaches people. And our focus is also on ensuring every Delawarean has access to clear, science-based information to make the choices that are right for their families.”

DNREC will use the findings to expand public education and outreach on PFAS through its website at de.gov/pfas, future community meetings and collaboration with health and environmental partners.

To learn more about PFAS in Delaware, read the latest article in Outdoor Delaware, “How the First State is Tackling Toxic Forever Chemicals.”

