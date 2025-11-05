DHSS, DNREC to Announce PFAS Awareness and Outreach Grants

Nov. 6 Webinar and ‘Virtual Office Hours’ Will Help Community Groups Apply

The Delaware Departments of Health and Social Services (DHSS) and Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) are launching a new grant opportunity to support community outreach and awareness about PFAS ( per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ). A public webinar on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. will introduce the grant program funded through DHSS with Delaware PFAS Settlement Funds.

The webinar will be led by state subject-matter experts from both agencies and will offer an overview of the PFAS grant program. Topics to be covered include what kinds of projects will qualify for grant funding and what organizations can apply for it – along with DHSS and DNREC experts explaining how to complete the grant application process. The funding offered is intended to support several projects statewide with a focus on underserved communities.

The webinar also will briefly explain what PFAS are, how widespread the chemicals have become – having have been used throughout the world in manufacturing, firefighting and consumer products since the 1940s – and what the State of Delaware has done and plans to do to reduce the public’s exposure to them. To register for the webinar, go to the de.gov/dnrecmeetings webpage .

DHSS and DNREC will also offer “virtual office hours” to answer questions about the grant opportunity and to help organizations with completing the PFAS awareness and outreach grant application. A number of these virtual meetings are scheduled throughout November, December and January. During the meetings, grant applicants and stakeholders can drop in virtually at their discretion to ask questions of both DHSS and DNREC regarding the grant application, ongoing projects and general project questions.

To register for the virtual office hours, go to the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar and search for “PFAS grant.”

Delaware Health and Social Services (DHSS) is committed to improving the quality of the lives of Delaware’s citizens by promoting health and well-being, fostering self-sufficiency, and protecting vulnerable populations.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances ensures Delaware’s wastes are managed to protect human life, health, safety and the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

###