Microsoft Solution Partner Designation in Data & AI

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiron IT proudly announces official recognition as a Microsoft Solution Partner for Data & AI. This milestone shows our focus on helping organizations unlock the full value of their data and build intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions on Microsoft’s cloud.

Alex Pollard, CEO of Chiron IT, says: «Data is the new fuel, and AI is the engine. Our team focuses on helping organizations not just store and manage data but use it to drive measurable outcomes. This designation validates the depth of our expertise in Data & AI and the results we’ve delivered for enterprise, government, and mid-market clients. We’re just getting started.»

Chiron IT demonstrates technical excellence and delivers measurable results with Microsoft Azure, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365 services. We design modern data warehouses, create AI-driven insights, apply predictive analytics, integrate Copilot, and develop custom AI solutions. These tools help clients turn raw information into meaningful actions quickly and effectively, improving decision-making and driving real business outcomes. Our Data & AI services include:

1. Data strategy and architecture (lakehouses, lakes, warehousing) – Creation of efficient analytics environments where seamless integration, storage, and access to useful insights at a rapid pace are possible.

2. AI and machine learning integration for business operations – Installation of AI models to automate functions, make better decisions, and perform effectively.

3. Copilot-readiness assessments and implementations – Preparing infrastructure for Copilot adoption to boost productivity and streamline daily workflows.

4. Custom solutions using Power Platform, Azure OpenAI, and Microsoft Fabric – Developing tailored applications and AI-driven solutions to solve specific business challenges.

5. Data governance and compliance frameworks for regulated industries – Building secure, compliant frameworks to protect sensitive information and meet industry regulations.

We’re on track to earn the Microsoft Solution Partner for Modern Work designation in the Enterprise segment by the end of summer 2025. The milestone will reinforce our capability to care about international clients with advanced joint effort, robotization, and AI-driven productivity alternatives.

As intelligent technologies evolve, Chiron IT continues to lead by designing, building, and delivering solutions that transform the way people work, collaborate, and make decisions.

