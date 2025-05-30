Chiron IT has Officially Become a Microsoft Certified Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

Chiron IT - Microsoft Certified Partner

Chiron IT is proud to announce that it has received the status of Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure).

Achieving the Microsoft Solution Partner designation in Digital & App Innovation is a powerful validation of the work we’ve been doing for years—helping our clients build smarter applications.” — Alex Pollard, CEO of Chiron IT

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for excellence in cloud-native development, DevOps, and application modernization, Chiron IT helps businesses accelerate digital transformation through scalable, secure Azure solutions. Powered by technologies like C#, React, Power Platform, and SharePoint, we deliver custom applications that reduce costs and drive measurable value.

In particular, the Digital & App Innovation (Azure) specialization confirms that Chiron IT:

1) has the skills to create scalable, cloud-native applications based on Microsoft Azure;

2) adopts modern DevOps and CI/CD practices;

3) ensures the security and performance of applications at all stages of their life cycle.

This recognition enables Chiron IT to offer even greater value to clients through Azure-powered solutions that accelerate time-to-market, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve operational efficiency.

The company leverages a broad technology stack—including C#, Node.js, SQL, React, TypeScript, Power Platform, and SharePoint—to deliver customized applications and automation solutions tailored to each client’s specific business goals.

Building on this achievement, the company is actively working toward additional Microsoft cloud specializations to better serve enterprise clients and digital-first organizations.

Looking to modernize your applications or accelerate your digital transformation with Azure?

Chiron IT is ready to help you design, build, and scale innovative cloud-native solutions tailored to your business needs.

For partnership opportunities or project consultations, please contact us.

