Linx’s New Strong Adhesion Ink Offers Superior Coding on Plastic Substrates

Linx Printing Technologies, has developed an ink that addresses the challenges of delivering long-term high-quality code adherence for rigid plastics & films.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linx Printing Technologies, a global leader in industrial coding and marking solutions, has developed an ink that addresses the challenges of delivering long-term high-quality code adherence for rigid plastics and plastic films.

The new Linx Black Ultra Strong Plastic-Adherent Ink 1061 ensures excellent and consistent adhesion particularly on PET and low surface energy substrates, including OPP, BOPP, HDPE, and LDPE. This innovative ink often eliminates the need for plasma treatment on the packaging, a process sometimes used to modify the surface of the material and enhance adhesion.

Such flexibility makes the ink particularly suitable for businesses handling a variety of plastic packaging for different products on their lines. The ink also performs highly on other challenging substrates, such as those which may have a thin layer of grease or oil coating on them, and on frozen food packs prior to freezing.

Equally important, the codes can withstand rigorous handling or rubbing during production, packing, and onward transit, maintaining their quality and ensuring full readability and traceability throughout the distribution process.

Linx Black Ultra Strong Plastic-Adherent Ink 1061 is compatible with Linx 8000 Series CIJ printers, and its formulation allows for longer service intervals than many other specialist inks, maximising uptime, and reducing service costs.

In addition, unlike many inks designed for good adhesion, the new Linx ink is free from PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), CMR substances (carcinogenic, mutagenic, reprotoxic), and contains no mineral oils. It fully complies with industry standards such as the EuPIA (European Printing Ink Association) Exclusion Policy. This helps to ensure enhanced health and safety compliance.

“The low surface energy of plastics has always made printing onto them a challenge and while there are specialist inks for individual materials, until now there has not been one that has the flexibility to work effectively across many substrates,” said Simon Millett, Product Manager for Inks at Linx Printing Technologies.

“Our new Linx Black Ultra Strong Plastic-Adherent Ink 1061 fills this gap by excelling in rigorous QA adhesion tests, ensuring long-lasting and consistently high-quality codes on the latest generation of mono flexible films and rigid plastics. It combines excellent performance with health and safety benefits, as well as cost of ownership advantages.”

The new ink has performed to the highest standards in several QA tests for adhesion, including tape tests, where a special tape is used to test ink resistance to exposure throughout the production and distribution process.

Linx is offering sample marking and trial support to enable customers to test the ink on specific substrates. For further details, phone +44 1480 302100, email sales@linxglobal.com or visit www.linxglobal.com.

About Linx Printing Technologies Ltd

Linx Printing Technologies is a leading global supplier of continuous ink jet (CIJ) printers, case coders, laser coders and thermal transfer printers. Its printers and coders are used across many different industries where product identification codes, batch numbers, dates and barcodes are required.

All Linx products are designed with low cost of ownership in mind and are distinguished by reliability, robustness and ease of use. Linx products code and mark millions of items every day, ranging from bottles, packages and cans of consumer goods to extruded products, cabling, electrical components and car parts.

For more information on Linx’s products and services, visit www.linxglobal.com

