VOID Technologies and Thanh Phu Partner to Launch High-Performance Voided MDO PE Films and Packaging for Pet Food, Frozen Food, and Hygiene Applications

NEENAH, WI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VOID Technologies, the developer of the patented VO+™ cavitation masterbatch, has announced a strategic collaboration with Thanh Phu Packaging, a fully integrated flexible packaging leader based in Vietnam. Utilising VO+ masterbatch, Thanh Phu is developing a new generation of machine-direction oriented (MDO) voided polyethylene (PE) films for use in pet food laminates, frozen food packaging, and hygiene applications.

This collaboration combines Thanh Phu’s state-of-the-art manufacturing and MDO expertise with VOID’s VO+™ technology to produce fully recyclable, TiO₂-free, premium pearlescent white packaging that uses less plastic. Thanh Phu’s industry-leading capabilities across film extrusion, MDO orientation, premium printing, lamination, and finished packaging production offer a powerful platform to develop innovative, sustainable flexible packaging solutions using VOID’s technology.

“Thanh Phu are one of the most innovative and capable MDO and packaging manufacturers in the world,” said James Gibson, CEO of VOID Technologies. “By combining our VO+™ technology with Thanh Phu’s advanced production expertise and global commercial footprint, we’re well-positioned to deliver rapidly scalable, sustainable packaging solutions to global and regional brand owners.”

Thanh Phu’s Executive Vice President, Alex Dam, commented: “"We are proud to collaborate with VOID Technologies, whose patented VO+™ cavitation technology is revolutionizing the packaging industry. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise in MDO and packaging production with VOID’s innovative technology to create sustainable, fully recyclable packaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our commitment to exemplary customer service and our expanded reach to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, alongside Southeast Asia, the U.S., and Europe, ensure we can deliver tailored solutions to customers worldwide. Together, we are empowering businesses to achieve their environmental goals while elevating their brand through innovation and trust."

VOID’s VO+™ technology is already being used in North America and Europe to help brands meet ambitious sustainability targets around recyclability and plastic reduction. Thanh Phu is widely recognized as a leader in recyclable mono-material PE packaging and supplies some of the world’s largest consumer brands. This partnership builds on both companies’ strong track records in sustainable innovation and marks VOID’s first publicly announced collaboration with a company based in Asia.

About VOID Technologies

VOID Technologies is a materials technology company accelerating the transition to more sustainable plastics and packaging. The company utilizes its patented VO+ cavitation technology and R&D capabilities to help packaging manufacturers and brand owners rapidly develop new innovative products with a reduced environmental footprint. VOID’s compound manufacturing and R&D facility is based in Neenah, Wisconsin (USA), and the company has commercial teams in North America and Europe. More information is available at VOID’s website: www.voidtechnologies.com.

About Thanh Phu Packaging

Thanh Phu Packaging is a fully integrated flexible packaging manufacturer based in Vietnam, offering extrusion, MDO, printing, lamination, slitting, and bag-making. Known for its innovation in mono-material, recyclable PE packaging, Thanh Phu serves customers across APAC, the U.S., Canada and the EU, including major global brands in pet food, frozen food, and hygiene sectors. To find out more, visit Thanh Phu’s website: www.thanhphupack.com.

