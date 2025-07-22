'The Psychology of Cults – A Live Event' National Tour Announced

Ashlen Hilliard, MSc, PSS, host and featured expert in The Psychology of Cults – A Live Event.

Features Expert Ashlen Hilliard Sharing Chilling Truths Behind Cult Indoctrination, Brainwashing, and Survival; Tickets On Sale Now

Cults and coercion are complex topics that affect many more lives than headlines reveal.” — Ashlen Hilliard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An unmissable new live show is set to hit stages around the U.S. this fall, providing an educational examination into one of society’s most unsettling phenomena: cults. Hosted by Ashlen Hilliard, MSc, PSS, one of the few academically trained, harm-reduction-oriented cult-intervention specialists in the U.S., The Psychology of Cults – A Live Event delves deep into how cults form, manipulate, and maintain control over their followers. From headline-making cases like NXIVM and Heaven’s Gate to lesser-known but equally dangerous groups, audiences will gain rare insight into the psychology of coercion and survival in high-control environments. The tour launches in Jacksonville, Florida on October 8 before visiting more than 15 cities nationwide including Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and more. Tickets are on sale now and available at www.psychologyofcults.com “I’m truly honored to bring this important show to audiences nationwide this fall. Cults and coercion are complex topics that affect many more lives than headlines reveal,” says Hilliard, who has been featured as an expert on Hulu ( “How I Escaped My Cult” ), NewsNation, HuffPost, BET, and more. “Whether you're fascinated, fearful, or just curious, my goal is to offer fresh perspectives that help people understand these groups—and to inspire thoughtful conversations about how manipulation can show up in all areas of life. This live experience is about awareness, education, and ultimately, empowerment.”The Psychology of Cults – A Live Event takes audiences deep inside the world of cults—how they form, why people join, and what it takes to break free. Experts estimate there are thousands of active groups in the U.S. that exhibit cult-like behavior—using coercive control or undue influence over its members. From infamous organizations and groups like the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), QAnon, and Jonestown, to more obscure but equally insidious organizations, Hilliard unpacks the psychology, tactics, and hidden dangers that cults use to control their members. During intermission, audience members will submit questions for Hilliard to address in an unscripted Q&A that brings the audience directly into the conversation.“Cult influence isn’t always as obvious as headlines suggest,” says Hilliard. “We will also explore how coercion and abuse can happen in everyday life—within relationships, workplaces, wellness communities, and even social movements.” With real-life stories, expert insights, and interactive discussions, audiences will learn to recognize red flags, protect themselves, and understand why people fall under the spell of high-control groups.The Psychology of Cults – A Live Event is directed by TJ Dawe, who was also the director for Right Angle Entertainment’s national touring productions The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Psychology of Murderers, and Cold Case Live.The U.S. tour schedule includes:October 8 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida TheatreOctober 9 | Newberry, SC | Newberry Opera HouseOctober 11 | Huntsville, AL | Mars Music HallOctober 12 | Bristol, TN | Paramount BristolOctober 14 | Charleston, WV | Maier Foundation Performing HallOctober 16 | Stroudsburg, PA | Sherman TheaterOctober 17 | Morristown, NJ | Mayo Performing Arts CenterOctober 18 | Stamford, CT | Palace TheatreOctober 19 | Concord, NH | Chubb TheatreOctober 21 | Buffalo, NY | Electric CityOctober 22 | Columbus, OH | The Southern TheatreOctober 24 | Pontiac, MI | Flagstar Strand TheatreOctober 26 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart'sOctober 28 | Chicago, IL | City WineryOctober 29 | Indianapolis, IN | Clowes Memorial HallOctober 30 | Cleveland, OH | Connor PalaceNovember 23 | Livermore, CA | Livermore Valley Performing Arts CenterFor more information including tour dates and tickets, visit www.psychologyofcults.com About Ashlen Hilliard, MSc, PSSAshlen Weltz (Hilliard), MSc, PSS is the next generation of Cult Intervention Specialists. Her work has been featured in prominent media outlets like Hulu, NewsNation, HuffPost, and BET+. The public remains fascinated by cults, and in her show, Ashlen explores the psychology of destructive groups, and the individuals who become entangled in them, using education and storytelling as powerful tools for intervention.Ashlen's early interest in the dynamics of belief and influence was ignited by her upbringing in Utah, where she was surrounded by a unique blend of culture, religion, and history. This curiosity drew her back to Utah after college, where she worked as a case manager supporting individuals exiting diverse Mormon Fundamentalist Polygamous communities across the West. This challenging and sometimes dangerous work shaped her to be a fierce advocate for survivors.In 2022, Ashlen founded People Leave Cults, offering intervention and recovery resources for survivors and concerned loved ones. As one of the few Cult Intervention Specialists in the country, Ashlen consults with a team of experts to develop personalized intervention strategies for families that have a loved one involved in a range of coercive situations, including cults, gangs, domestic violence, trafficking, and violent extremism.Previous to creating People Leave Cults, Ashlen's expertise was further strengthened by her MSc in the Psychology of Coercive Control. Her published research, Understanding Reproductive Coercion in Cults and Destructive Group Settings, was the first exploratory analysis of the complex experiences of individuals who have experienced reproductive coercion while under the influence of a cultic or destructive group. She also served as the Director of Events for the International Cultic Studies Association (ICSA), organizing regional and international events, workshops, and conferences for those affected by the cult phenomena and psychological manipulation.In addition to her work with People Leave Cults, Ashlen is also an active volunteer co-organizer of the Spiritual Abuse Forum for Education (SAFE) Meetups where she resides in Portland, Oregon. She is also the Executive Producer for the upcoming indie film Beyond the Fence, a coming-of-age drama about four sisters fighting to escape the violent cult in which they were raised.About Right Angle Entertainment (Producers)Right Angle Entertainment (RAE) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital, and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: “Wheel of Fortune Live!,” Hasbro’s “Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience, “The Price is Right LIVE!,” “The Masked Singer National Tour Live!,” “Jay Shetty Love Rules – World Tour,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “The Psychology of Serial Killers,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” and London’s close-up magic show “The Magician’s Table” among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com ###

