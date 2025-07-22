'The Psychology of Cults – A Live Event' National Tour Announced
Features Expert Ashlen Hilliard Sharing Chilling Truths Behind Cult Indoctrination, Brainwashing, and Survival; Tickets On Sale Now
“I’m truly honored to bring this important show to audiences nationwide this fall. Cults and coercion are complex topics that affect many more lives than headlines reveal,” says Hilliard, who has been featured as an expert on Hulu (“How I Escaped My Cult”), NewsNation, HuffPost, BET, and more. “Whether you're fascinated, fearful, or just curious, my goal is to offer fresh perspectives that help people understand these groups—and to inspire thoughtful conversations about how manipulation can show up in all areas of life. This live experience is about awareness, education, and ultimately, empowerment.”
The Psychology of Cults – A Live Event takes audiences deep inside the world of cults—how they form, why people join, and what it takes to break free. Experts estimate there are thousands of active groups in the U.S. that exhibit cult-like behavior—using coercive control or undue influence over its members. From infamous organizations and groups like the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), QAnon, and Jonestown, to more obscure but equally insidious organizations, Hilliard unpacks the psychology, tactics, and hidden dangers that cults use to control their members. During intermission, audience members will submit questions for Hilliard to address in an unscripted Q&A that brings the audience directly into the conversation.
“Cult influence isn’t always as obvious as headlines suggest,” says Hilliard. “We will also explore how coercion and abuse can happen in everyday life—within relationships, workplaces, wellness communities, and even social movements.” With real-life stories, expert insights, and interactive discussions, audiences will learn to recognize red flags, protect themselves, and understand why people fall under the spell of high-control groups.
The Psychology of Cults – A Live Event is directed by TJ Dawe, who was also the director for Right Angle Entertainment’s national touring productions The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Psychology of Murderers, and Cold Case Live.
The U.S. tour schedule includes:
October 8 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre
October 9 | Newberry, SC | Newberry Opera House
October 11 | Huntsville, AL | Mars Music Hall
October 12 | Bristol, TN | Paramount Bristol
October 14 | Charleston, WV | Maier Foundation Performing Hall
October 16 | Stroudsburg, PA | Sherman Theater
October 17 | Morristown, NJ | Mayo Performing Arts Center
October 18 | Stamford, CT | Palace Theatre
October 19 | Concord, NH | Chubb Theatre
October 21 | Buffalo, NY | Electric City
October 22 | Columbus, OH | The Southern Theatre
October 24 | Pontiac, MI | Flagstar Strand Theatre
October 26 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's
October 28 | Chicago, IL | City Winery
October 29 | Indianapolis, IN | Clowes Memorial Hall
October 30 | Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace
November 23 | Livermore, CA | Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center
For more information including tour dates and tickets, visit www.psychologyofcults.com.
About Ashlen Hilliard, MSc, PSS
Ashlen Weltz (Hilliard), MSc, PSS is the next generation of Cult Intervention Specialists. Her work has been featured in prominent media outlets like Hulu, NewsNation, HuffPost, and BET+. The public remains fascinated by cults, and in her show, Ashlen explores the psychology of destructive groups, and the individuals who become entangled in them, using education and storytelling as powerful tools for intervention.
Ashlen's early interest in the dynamics of belief and influence was ignited by her upbringing in Utah, where she was surrounded by a unique blend of culture, religion, and history. This curiosity drew her back to Utah after college, where she worked as a case manager supporting individuals exiting diverse Mormon Fundamentalist Polygamous communities across the West. This challenging and sometimes dangerous work shaped her to be a fierce advocate for survivors.
In 2022, Ashlen founded People Leave Cults, offering intervention and recovery resources for survivors and concerned loved ones. As one of the few Cult Intervention Specialists in the country, Ashlen consults with a team of experts to develop personalized intervention strategies for families that have a loved one involved in a range of coercive situations, including cults, gangs, domestic violence, trafficking, and violent extremism.
Previous to creating People Leave Cults, Ashlen's expertise was further strengthened by her MSc in the Psychology of Coercive Control. Her published research, Understanding Reproductive Coercion in Cults and Destructive Group Settings, was the first exploratory analysis of the complex experiences of individuals who have experienced reproductive coercion while under the influence of a cultic or destructive group. She also served as the Director of Events for the International Cultic Studies Association (ICSA), organizing regional and international events, workshops, and conferences for those affected by the cult phenomena and psychological manipulation.
In addition to her work with People Leave Cults, Ashlen is also an active volunteer co-organizer of the Spiritual Abuse Forum for Education (SAFE) Meetups where she resides in Portland, Oregon. She is also the Executive Producer for the upcoming indie film Beyond the Fence, a coming-of-age drama about four sisters fighting to escape the violent cult in which they were raised.
About Right Angle Entertainment (Producers)
Right Angle Entertainment (RAE) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital, and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: “Wheel of Fortune Live!,” Hasbro’s “Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience, “The Price is Right LIVE!,” “The Masked Singer National Tour Live!,” “Jay Shetty Love Rules – World Tour,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “The Psychology of Serial Killers,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” and London’s close-up magic show “The Magician’s Table” among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com
###
Dan Grody
Tellem Grody PR
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.