Log-hub’s Latest Update Brings Smarter Route Planning, 3D Visualization, and a Growing Knowledge Base

Log-hub 5.2 adds 3D charts, a Route Optimization Cockpit, and a Knowledge Base helping supply chain pros plan smarter and explore deeper.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Log-hub’s latest update release introduces three key additions aimed at enhancing how supply chain professionals interact with data, make decisions, and explore the tools they use daily. This June update includes the new interactive 3D bar charts, Route Optimization Cockpit, and the first release of the Log-hub Knowledge Base.

Data that Stands Out: Introducing 3D Bar Charts

One of the highlights of this release is the addition of 3D bar charts for map-based visualization. These interactive charts provide a more intuitive way to analyze spatial data, allowing users to visually compare variables such as freight volumes, sales performance, or population data density on the map.

This feature is particularly useful for spotting regional trends at a glance. Whether analyzing warehouse demand or sales potential across territories, the visual impact of 3D bar heights helps make patterns easier to interpret. The charts add not only analytical value but also visual appeal, making maps more engaging for use in internal reports or client-facing presentations.

Making Route Planning Smarter and More Connected

Also included in the update is the Route Optimization Cockpit, developed in collaboration with KNIME. This tool supports companies that manage multi-depot distribution by automating route planning and making performance data accessible in one centralized interface.

In practice, a logistics team can go from manually planning delivery routes to using a fully automated process that optimizes daily transport for each depot. The cockpit then aggregates these results and presents them in a Power BI dashboard, offering visibility into costs, distances, and vehicle usage, while also allowing scenario comparisons to evaluate different strategies. At the core of the system is a KNIME analytics workflow powered by Log-hub’s expertise, featuring a custom-built optimization node that handles data ingestion, preparation, and route planning logic designed specifically for complex logistics needs.

The result is a planning process that’s not only faster but also supported by daily insights that help guide more informed decisions.

A Growing Hub of Knowledge

Another important step in this release is the launch of the Log-hub Knowledge Base, a centralized space for users to explore how the Supply Chain Apps work in detail. It features written documentation, demos, and videos, offering both new and experienced users an easier way to understand functionalities and dive deeper into the tools.

The Knowledge Base is designed to grow over time. With each update, new materials and tutorials will be added, offering a more complete and self-guided experience to users who want to explore on their own terms.

This update, a part of Log-hub’s regular two-month update cycle, reflects Log-hub’s ongoing focus on practical innovation, building tools and features that help supply chain professionals stay in control of their data, improve decision quality, and gain a clearer view of their operations.

About Log-hub

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Switzerland, Log-hub combines Swiss precision with global expertise to deliver smart, scalable solutions for modern supply chains. With a team of 50 in-house experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India, alongside a strong academic and partner network, Log-hub empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and custom Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions.

Trusted by over 180 customers with more than 30,000 Supply Chain Apps downloads by professionals worldwide, Log-hub is recognized for its user-friendly tools, strong visualization capabilities, and commitment to helping companies solve complex supply chain challenges with clarity and confidence.

