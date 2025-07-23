Security Penetration Testing Services for Cyber Resilience

Rob Forde - Cyber Security Practice Lead, Bell Integration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day we are reminded of the increasing prevalence and sophistication of cyber threats and with the UK’s most recognisable retail giants – Marks & Spencer, the Co-op, Harrods – hit in coordinated hacks, no business is untouchable.Conducting regular penetration tests to validate the effectiveness of your security controls is something we can help you with."Our provision of an interactable dashboard that our customers can see 24/7 provides actionable insights to analyse attack chains and prioritise reducing business risk" says Rob Forde, Cyber Security Practice Lead, Bell Integration Staying ahead of today’s threat actors now depends on being able to continuously verify your security posture and act fast to address potential vulnerabilities. But that’s not all. You also need to know the extent of the potential business risks your organisation could be exposed to, should a successful breach occur so you can take steps to proactively manage these and enhance your organisation’s security posture.Conducting penetration testing is no longer a ‘once and done’ proposition. Yet building and maintaining an in-house penetration testing team to conduct regular and thorough testing isn’t a viable option. With your existing IT team stretched to the limit, scaling up a continuous penetration testing regime isn’t going to happen any time soon. Which means you run the risk of operating with potential security blind spots and vulnerabilities that expose your organisation to threats.Proactively strengthen your security posture by uncovering, validating, and prioritising real-world threats, before attackers’ strike.To meet mandatory compliance standards and reduce your susceptibility to new threats, you need to find a cost-effective way to:• Go beyond standard vulnerability scans – simulating cyberattacks that assess the security of your systems and networks.• Continuously verify your security posture – so you can validate your security controls, improve incident response, and assure compliance.• Find and identify vulnerabilities – implementing measures that will prevent future attacks.• Reduce risk – closing identified security risks, evaluating incident response plans and improving staff awareness of security protocols.• Prevent breaches – avoid costly reputational and financial damages caused by breachesOur penetration testing services give you access to high quality continuous testing and assessment methodologies, together with tightly documented recommendations on the actions required to protect your environment.Staying ahead of today’s threat actors now depends on being able to continuously verify your security posture.• Identify vulnerabilities – in systems, networks and applications that could be exploited by attackers.• Assess the potential impact of attacks – we simulate real-world attacks that will chain vulnerabilities & misconfigurations to reveal the real-world severity of your vulnerabilities.• Choose between service levels – opt for point-in-time assessments or our PTaaS which delivers continuous assessment capability.• Proactively manage risk – we deliver security enhancements, undertake the remediation tasks and ensure you fix what matters the most first.• Act – detailed and understandable reporting provides actionable insights into testing result.Why Bell Integration?Our services include:• Continuous testing or point-in-time scans• Infrastructure attack surface identification and testing• Operational scenario testing• Network Penetration Testing• Application Penetration Testing• Cloud Security Assessments• Compliance testing and reporting• Rapid response tests• Post test verification and remediationYou’ll be able to continuously verify your security posture, continuously harden your systems to avoid the risk of breach and respond rapidly to new threats.You’ll also be able to comprehensively prepare for mandatory compliance assessments.• Our agentless technology is safe to use in production environments and scales to support the largest networks.• In a single test we are able to concurrently undertake attack surface identification and testing, operational scenario testing, compliance testing and reporting, rapid response tests.• We provide detailed ‘fix’ reports that set out all the actions needed to close weaknesses that can lead to domain compromise, sensitive data exposure, and ransomware exposure.• We identify the high value targets within your environment that need to be prioritised and security assured.Mike Devlin helps businesses strengthen their cyber resilience with advice on how to easily enforce security everywhere. You can email Mike at mdevlin@bell-integration.com or reach him on LinkedIn: Mike Devlin, Strategic Account Director.About Bell IntegrationFor over 25 years, Bell’s market-leading technology consultation and managed services have enabled organisations to transform their IT capabilities and elevate their business productivity and cost efficiency.Head-quartered in the UK and employing over 1000 people across the globe, we are trusted by many global Fin-techs, telcos, and government and public sector organisations. Our customers depend on us to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.

