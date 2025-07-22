ANY.RUN Integrates with IBM QRadar SOAR to Power Businesses’ Proactive Defense Against Malware

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has launched its integration with 𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐐𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐎𝐀𝐑, enhancing SOC workflows by automating threat detection and enriching incidents with real-time data. The new app, available on IBM Exchange, allows SOC teams to quickly connect via API key, streamlining threat analysis and reducing Mean Time to Respond (MTTR).

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The IBM QRadar SOAR and ANY.RUN integration delivers significant business benefits by automating repetitive tasks, reducing analyst workload, and enabling faster responses to critical threats.

It enhances SOC efficiency through streamlined triage and investigation, while also improving decision-making with enriched data and detailed reports. By uncovering evasive, multi-stage attacks earlier, teams can proactively manage threats.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐱

ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox enables SOC teams to quickly analyze suspicious files and URLs in real-time across Windows, Linux, and Android environments.

With the IBM QRadar SOAR integration, companies can automate analysis of suspicious files/URLs and get instant, accurate, and actionable threat reports with IOCs, TTPs, and final verdict.

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐈 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩

ANY.RUN’s TI Lookup provides fresh, real-time Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), Behavior (IOBs), and Action (IOAs) from live sandbox analyses of malware and phishing attacks across 15,000+ organizations.

With IBM QRadar SOAR integration, SOCs can speed up threat assessment with fresh, high-quality threat intelligence to quickly evaluate and prioritize threats.

To explore all the advantages of this integration and get started, visit the ANY.RUN blog for more details.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.