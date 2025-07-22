Western Cape Education on matric attendance of #BackOnTrack classes over school holidays

A total of 21 700 matric learners attended our #BackOnTrack classes during the winter school holidays across the 8 education districts in the Western Cape. The classes covered a variety of subjects depending on the venue.

Last week I visited one of our winter school venues, Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell, where learners were being tutored in Mathematics and Physical Science.

Learners indicated that the extra lessons have made a big difference, as content is covered in more depth. They also highlighted that attending lessons in a different environment, with learners from a number of other schools, had kept them interested and helped them to focus on the work more effectively.

As learners head back to school today, our matrics will continue with extra #BackOnTrack classes during the term, starting from this coming weekend. Extra classes for Grade 4 and 7 learners will take place on selected weekends later in the term.

We also held intensive #BackOnTrack Mathematics training for Grade 10 and 11 teachers during the holidays, with 95 teachers attending across the two grades. This training will help to improve their teaching skills and prepare for the term ahead.

A big thank you to all the learners, teachers and tutors who participated in the #BackOnTrack programme during the holidays: while they have had to sacrifice part of their holidays to do so, they will reap the rewards when exam time comes, and help to improve learning outcomes in the Western Cape!

