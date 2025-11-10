Minister Gwede Mantashe: Launch of Mineworkers Development Agency Digital Hub

Programme Director

The CEO of the MDA, Mr Tshimane Montoedi and your leadership collective

Executive Mayor of Matjhabeng Municipality, Cllr Thanduxolo Khalipha

Representatives of Sibanye-Stillwater and Rand Mutual Assurance

Distinguished guests

Let me start by congratulating the Mineworkers Development Agency (MDA) and its partners, Sibanye-Stillwater and Rand Mutual Assurance, for this important achievement.

The launch of this Digital Hub, together with the Marikana Agri-Hub launched in 2023, is deeply encouraging. These initiatives not only promote life after mining but also give practical meaning to the MDA’s vision of being a partner in sustainable development — not only for former mineworkers but also for the broader South African society.

As a veteran of the 1987 mineworkers’ strike that shook the Chamber of Mines, I carry a deep appreciation for what the MDA represents. The Agency was born out of that very struggle for the transformation of the South African mining industry and was established to respond to the devastating job losses that followed the strike.

Today, as we stand here, the continued existence and growth of the MDA gives me confidence that the sacrifices of those mineworkers were not in vain.

Those sacrifices not only gave birth to the MDA but also brought real transformation to the South African mining industry.

Some of the veteran mineworkers among us will recall that before the 1987 strike, black mineworkers — regardless of their skills, experience, or academic qualifications — could not obtain a blasting certificate because they were reserved only for “scheduled persons”.

Because of the courage and resilience of those who stood up in 1987, today we have a mining industry where black professionals occupy senior and technical positions across the value chain. In fact, many of the executives in our mines — black and white alike — are beneficiaries of the change brought about by that generation of mineworkers.

As a result of that transformation, the coal sector is now predominantly black-owned and managed, with notable progress also recorded in the platinum and manganese sectors.

Let me also remind you that before 1987, women were not allowed to work in the mines because of the perception that mining was only for men and that it required physical strength rather than skill and intellect.

Today, we are proud to note that over 78 000 women are employed in South Africa’s mining industry, some of whom are in leadership positions, both nationally and globally. That is what real transformation looks like.

There is another important milestone that we must recall. Before 1987, black mineworkers were not allowed to join retirement funds, and when they retired, they did so without dignity, without benefits, and without recognition for the wealth they helped to create.

Because of the struggles and sacrifices of those workers, the Mineworkers Provident Fund was established in 1989 to provide retirement benefits to all mineworkers, irrespective of race or gender.

However, those gains came at a heavy cost. More than 40 000 mineworkers were dismissed and left to fend for themselves and their families.

Recognising the magnitude of this human tragedy, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) established the MDA as a mechanism to provide alternative livelihoods and restore dignity to the lives of former mineworkers.

The launch of the Digital Hub here in Welkom is a powerful indication that the MDA remains on course to fulfilling its mandate and continuing to align its work with government’s broader agenda for inclusive economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

Through its various programmes — from community gardens and food security initiatives to woolgrower support, artisan training, and technical and soft skills development — the MDA is becoming a champion of social and economic transformation in mining communities.

These are practical, people-centred programmes that are transforming the lives of former mineworkers, unemployed youth, women, and our communities. They are tangible expressions of the social compact between industry, labour, and government — working together to achieve sustainable development.

As we look to the future, I want to encourage the leadership of the MDA and all your partners to continue implementing these practical programmes that improve the quality of life of our people — especially former mineworkers and their dependants, as well as the broader community of poor and marginalised South Africans.

Your decision to establish this Digital Hub in Welkom — a mining heartland — is strategic and visionary. It is an investment in people, technology, and skills. It will help build a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators who can drive local economic development long after the mines have closed.

This is what sustainability truly means: creating opportunities that outlast the life of the mine.

In closing, I once again congratulate the MDA, Sibanye-Stillwater, Rand Mutual Assurance, and all partners involved in this initiative.

May this Digital Hub become a beacon of hope and a centre of opportunity — empowering communities, promoting innovation, and securing a sustainable future for all.

I thank you.

