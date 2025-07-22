EGLE welcomes new chief climate officer

LANSING, Michigan – Today, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Alessandra Carreon as its new chief climate officer. In this role, Carreon will lead EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy (OCE), bringing her extensive experience and passion for environmental sustainability, clean energy, and public engagement to the forefront of Michigan’s climate initiatives.

“Alessandra is a tremendous addition to our team,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Her background in environmental consulting, regulatory compliance, and corporate sustainability makes her an ideal fit for this role. We are confident that her leadership will drive significant progress in our efforts to promote clean energy solutions and enhance environmental practices.”

Carreon previously served on the Michigan Public Service Commission, appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as the first Asian-American commissioner in state history.

Carreon also held key roles in the private and nonprofit sectors, including leading projects focused on electric vehicle battery circularity and equitable fleet electrification in carbon-free transportation at RMI. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Rice University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

The OCE is dedicated to addressing climate change and implementing the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan. The office works on developing and implementing policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and support the transition to renewable energy sources. Through collaboration with various stakeholders and partners, the OCE aims to create a resilient and sustainable future for all Michiganders.