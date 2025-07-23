ODeX Reports Exceptional H1 2025 with Significant Global Growth, Strategic Initiatives, and Industry Recognition

Liji Nowal, Founder & CEO and Binai Thoppil, COO

ODeX reports strong H1 2025 growth with new launches, global expansion, key partnerships, and a bold vision to lead trade tech innovation in H2 2025.

Our strategic initiatives have driven consistent global growth and innovation, enabling ODeX to deliver lasting value and efficiency to customers across trade ecosystems.” — Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, the premier global platform specializing in trade documentation and payments, proudly announces remarkable achievements during the first half of 2025, effectively navigating complex geopolitical landscapes and emerging stronger with resilient growth.Key Achievements in H1 2025:---------------------------------------⦿ Global Expansion: Successfully launched operations in Canada, Vietnam , and Uganda, marking significant growth and expanding ODeX’s footprint to more than 20 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and North America.⦿ Strategic Partnerships: Developed crucial alliances including collaboration with CredibleX in the UAE to provide innovative working capital solutions, the introduction of ODeX Platinum in India featuring advanced technology and automation, and the development of MPCI solutions in the UAE, significantly enhancing customer productivity and financial flexibility.⦿ Industry Accolades: Received prestigious industry awards including "Game Changer in Shipping Technology" and "Trade Facilitator of the Year," underscoring ODeX’s positive impact and leadership in global trade facilitation.Additionally, strategic collaborations expanded with shipping industry leaders Hapag-Lloyd, Pacific International Lines (PIL), and Ocean Network Express (ONE), further solidifying ODeX’s commitment to delivering world-class digital documentation and logistical solutions. These partnerships have accelerated market penetration and enhanced operational efficiency across key regions.“Our dedicated strategic initiatives have positioned ODeX to maintain sustained growth and continuous value delivery to our clients worldwide,” stated Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX.ODeX continues to experience substantial user growth, now supporting over 70,000 global users and managing in excess of one million transactions monthly. New product innovations such as Instant DO and Counter Process solutions have considerably optimized customer operations, enabling greater flexibility and efficiency in cargo handling and compliance.Strategic Focus for H2 2025:------------------------------------⦿ Advanced Product Innovation: Expansion and enhancement of ODeX Platinum, incorporating cutting-edge AI capabilities, predictive analytics, and customized enterprise automation tools.⦿ Global Market Expansion: Aggressive growth initiatives targeting new markets in Africa including Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Cameroon, alongside deeper market penetration across key Asian and North American regions.⦿ Enhanced Scalability and Performance: Implementation of advanced real-time tracking dashboards to monitor system performance, increased automation of document validation and payment reconciliation processes , and establishment of region-specific operational hubs to enhance localized support and responsiveness.“Our goal remains clear: to establish ODeX as the leading global operating system for trade documentation and payment processing,” emphasized Nowal.Commitment to Operational Excellence:----------------------------------------------------COO Binai Thoppil detailed ODeX’s dedication to operational excellence, emphasizing standardized processes, incorporation of AI-driven customer support systems, and comprehensive training programs. These efforts aim to ensure consistent performance, efficient scalability, and sustained high-quality customer service.“We are deeply committed to continually elevating our operational standards and capabilities as we expand globally," noted Binai.Nowal concluded with a strong message to stakeholders, “As we enter the second half of 2025, our priorities remain innovation, global expansion, and creating measurable value for our customers and partners. This remarkable journey has only just begun.”About ODeX:----------------ODeX is a leading platform in the digital transformation of export-import (EXIM) trade services, automating and simplifying documentation and payment processes for the ocean shipping industry. Connecting over 50,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, ODeX offers customizable digital solutions for invoicing, payments, document management, and regulatory compliance - enabling seamless collaboration and real-time visibility among stakeholders.For more information on ODeX’s services, visit www.odexglobal.com

