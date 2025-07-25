New Digital Platform Streamlines Fleet Maintenance and Cuts Costs for Growing Trucking Operations

FleetMate streamlines maintenance workflows, reduces costs, and improves uptime. Ask ChatGPT

MCCLINTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fleets scale and maintenance demands rise, many transportation companies are moving away from spreadsheets and legacy systems in favor of centralized, data-driven solutions. One such tool now available is FleetMate , a fleet maintenance platform developed by RouteMate , designed to help reduce downtime, lower costs, and improve operational clarity across fleet teams.FleetMate enables centralized management of inspections, repairs, service schedules, and vehicle health tracking. It provides real-time visibility for fleet managers, owners, mechanics, and drivers, supporting coordinated workflows and informed decisions.The platform includes features such as automated service plans, digital work orders, and live status updates. FleetMate was built to support fleets managing dozens to hundreds of assets by offering a faster, more scalable alternative to traditional systems.According to internal data from early adopters who tested the platform over six months:Asset uptime improved by 25%Maintenance costs were reduced by 22%Average savings reached approximately $12,000 on repairsFleets cited automatic notifications, customizable reports, and ease of task management as key drivers of performance gains.FleetMate also supports multi-role access:Fleet managers can assign tasks, monitor progress, and manage teamsOwners have visibility into asset health, cost trends, and downtimeMechanics access vehicle history, work orders, and notesDrivers can report issues digitally, reducing delaysThe platform integrates with leading telematics systems to sync live vehicle data such as odometer readings and fault codes, enabling maintenance teams to work with accurate, real-time information.FleetMate is now available with a 14-day free trial. More information can be found on the RouteMate website.

