CherryTrader Launches Platform to Help Truck Owners Sell Before Used Vehicle Prices Drop Further

MCCLINTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As rising fuel prices and high interest rates continue to impact the trucking industry, another trend is creating added pressure for truck owners: a sharp and ongoing decline in used truck values. According to market data, vehicles that remain parked and unsold are losing value weekly — with some trucks depreciating by several thousand dollars in just a short period.In response to these shifts, a new platform, CherryTrader .com, has launched to help trucking professionals list, sell, lease, or rent trucks directly — without listing fees or middlemen. The site is designed to simplify transactions, increase visibility, and help users track real-time market trends.Currently, CherryTrader is offering an Early Bird promotion that places new listings at the top of search results, giving early users increased exposure at no cost. Users can post unlimited listings and connect directly with buyers or sellers.Key features of the platform include:Free truck listings with top placement during the promo periodAccess to thousands of listings across the U.S.Direct messaging between buyers and sellersWeekly price trend insights and real-time vehicle value estimatesCherryTrader aims to offer both individual owner-operators and fleet sellers a faster, data-informed way to navigate the used truck market.To learn more or post a truck, visit www.cherrytrader.com

