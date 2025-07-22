Crowcon Launches New Dual-Channel Gas Detector for Hydrogen, CO and Methane Detection in Battery Energy Storage

BESafe

New BESafe device offers pre-calibrated smart sensors, dual-gas detection, and compact installation footprint to support evolving energy infrastructure needs.

As battery storage technology becomes central to decarbonisation and grid resilience, solutions like BESafe provide the real-time, dependable gas monitoring essential to safe operation at scale.” — Michael Vaux, Product Director, Crowcon

DIDCOT, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowcon Detection Instruments, a global leader in gas safety solutions, has launched BESafe , a dual-channel gas detector specifically engineered to meet the growing safety demands of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and backup power installations.Crowcon developed BESafe to provide fast, accurate detection of hydrogen (H₂), carbon monoxide (CO), and methane (CH₄) - three critical gases linked to thermal runaway and fire risk in battery environments. These gas releases can escalate rapidly, making early detection vital for protecting people, assets and uptime.“BESafe was developed in direct response to the challenges faced by operators in energy storage environments,” said Yasin Yehya, Crowcon Product Manager, Fixed Systems. “These systems require early warning, minimal maintenance, and maximum flexibility. BESafe delivers all three.”Unique in its category, BESafe enables simultaneous detection of two gases in a single unit, reducing the number of detectors required and minimising installation footprint. The device uses smart sensors that come pre-calibrated, removing the need for periodic on-site calibration and reducing servicing costs over the life of the sensor (5-10 years depending on gas type).BESafe delivers real-time, local alerts and integrates seamlessly into wider safety infrastructures, ensuring continuous protection even in space-constrained or hard-to-reach installations.To meet the needs of modern battery installations, BESafe supports remote sensor mounting up to 15 metres from the main unit. This is ideal for modular energy storage cabinets, where space is limited or structural modifications are restricted.Additional features include:• OLED display for gas concentration readouts and device status• 85dB sounder and multicolour LED indicators for clear local alarms• RS485 Modbus RTU, relay, and 4–20mA analogue outputs for easy system integration• Durable IP65-rated polycarbonate enclosure, suitable for both indoor and outdoor installations.“The energy sector is undergoing major transformation,” said Michael Vaux, Product Director at Crowcon. “As battery storage technology becomes central to decarbonisation and grid resilience, solutions like BESafe provide the real-time, dependable gas monitoring essential to safe operation at scale.”Crowcon brings more than five decades of experience in gas detection to the launch of BESafe. Its focus on innovation ensures BESafe meets both the technical and operational demands of today's rapidly evolving energy infrastructure.BESafe is available now through Crowcon’s global distributor network. For more information, visit: www.crowcon.com/products/besafe

