Crowcon’s best-selling Xgard Bright now UL certified to UL 1203 and UL 60079-29-1 Standards

Xgard Bright now UL certified

Crowcon announces that its best-selling fixed gas detector, the Xgard Bright, has been evaluated by UL Solutions and is now certified for hazardous locations.

DIDCOT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowcon Detection Instruments, a global leader in gas safety solutions, announces that its best-selling fixed gas detector, the Xgard Bright , has been evaluated by UL Solutions and is now certified to both UL 1203 and UL 60079-29-1 standards for hazardous locations. The UL Mark underscores Crowcon’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality gas detection devices and confirms that the Xgard Bright has undergone extensive third-party testing and verification.The UL 1203 certification verifies the device’s explosion-proof construction, making it suitable for use in Class I and II Division 1 hazardous areas. Meanwhile, UL 60079-29-1 certification confirms the Xgard Bright’s gas detection performance meets the highest standards for flammable gas detectors.Michael Vaux, Product Director at Crowcon, said: “Achieving dual UL certification for Xgard Bright is a significant milestone that reinforces the product’s safety and reliability credentials. Customers can trust that this device provides both proven explosion-proof protection and accurate, fast gas detection in challenging industrial environments.”Building on over 50 years of gas detection expertise, the Xgard Bright fixed gas detector was designed to deliver fast, reliable, and accurate detection of flammable, toxic, and oxygen-deficient gases. It offers a choice of durable sensors, including MEMS (10+ years), long-life oxygen (5 years), and infrared (10+ years), to prevent frequent sensor replacements and minimise operational expenses. Housed in a rugged IP65/66-rated aluminium enclosure, it withstands dust, water, and extreme temperatures.Xgard Bright is widely installed across industries including oil and gas, petrochemicals, renewables and manufacturing. Trusted by major operators globally, it’s used in critical applications such as offshore platforms, tank farms, process areas and back-up power systems.Michael Vaux, Crowcon Product Director, added: “Crowcon is actively expanding its portfolio of UL-certified products to better support customers around the world. The UL certification of Xgard Bright is a significant step, and over the next 12 months, you can expect to see more of Crowcon’s existing products certified to these standards, as well as new products we’re bringing to market, all ensuring reliable, effective gas detection.”Xgard Bright is available through Crowcon’s global distributor network. For more information, visit: www.crowcon.com/products/xgard-bright/

