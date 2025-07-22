TBI Agents Investigating Hamilton County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting on Monday night in Chattanooga.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at approximately 10:15 in the parking lot of a business in the 4600 block of Highway 58, where Hamilton County deputies and Chattanooga police officers attempted to stop an individual who had multiple felony warrants. After attempting to contain the subject’s vehicle, the driver, identified as 38-year-old Erick Charles Roberson, tried to flee and rammed law enforcement vehicles. In response, the law enforcement officers fired upon the vehicle, striking Roberson, who later died. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

