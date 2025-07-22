GORA KADAN FUJI Hotel Now Open in a Dramatic Setting Surrounded by Nature in the Foothills of Japan’s Iconic Mount Fuji

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gōra Kadan Fuji hotel has opened its doors on July 20th, 2025, in a spectacular setting surrounded by nature in the foothills of Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Born from the legacy of Gōra Kadan Hakone, opened in 1948 and incorporating the summer villa of a branch of the Imperial Family, Gōra Kadan Fuji is the second hotel for the group, opening with just 42 suites and villas, as well as hot spring baths fed by natural sources from the mountains, a dramatic Mount Fuji-view swimming pool, and exceptional dining.Contemporary architecture and design rooted in Japanese tradition and natureArchitecture and interior design by Ogitsu Architects Studio, as well as interiors of the library lounge, spa and restaurants by Aoyama Nomura Design (A.N.D.), combine to create a contemporary Ryokan (a traditional Japanese inn) that is deeply inspired by Japanese design and hospitality traditions. Everything from the physical position of the property to the internal and external layout has been designed to frame the spectacular views of Mount Fuji, immersing guests fully in the landscapes that surrounds them.More than anything, Gōra Kadan Fuji is a place to commune with nature, whether it’s relaxing on the Fuji-view balcony where vast panoramas stretch all the way to the mountain, soaking in the hotel’s natural hot spring baths, or exploring Japan’s diversity of seasons in gardens that blend seamlessly with the natural landscape, from spring with its delicate blossoms to autumn with its fiery foliage.At the original Gōra Kadan Hakone, a 120-metre light-filled wooden colonnade is an emblematic feature of the hotel, and it has provided inspiration for Gōra Kadan Fuji in the form of a new architectural interpretation, a long corridor with repeated columns that draw the eyes towards even more extraordinary views of Mount Fuji.A front-row view of Japan’s most iconic mountainMount Fuji holds a special place in the Japanese soul. It is an instantly recognisable presence that has long been honoured in art, poetry, music and film. Gōra Kadan Fuji similarly honours the mountain, ensuring that it takes centre stage at all times, visible from practically every angle. The approach to the hotel is at once subtle and secretive. An earthen wall, tiled roof and traditional Japanese gate opens to welcome guests into what feels like another world. Inside the lobby, earth, water and fire combine to create a setting rooted in the elements. A wall of windows frames Mount Fuji to the west, as perfect as a picture but constantly changing as the weather and light transition throughout the day. At times, the mountain’s silhouette stands out against cloudless blue skies. At others, it is veiled by wisps of cloud and soaked with rain. The vistas are particularly beautiful in the evening, when the sun sets directly behind the mountain, filling the skies with layers of colour. It’s all reflected in a mirror-like pool of water outside the lobby. Outside, the Fujimi Terrace extends six metres from the building, creating the illusion of floating in mid-air. The views of Mount Fuji’s elegant symmetrical cone, capped with snow in winter and forming a majestic grey silhouette in summer, are completely unobstructed.Suites and villas that surround guests with natureGōra Kadan’s 39 suites and three villas include mountain-facing suites, garden-facing suites, and three private villas. At the entrance to each accommodation is a kutsunugi-ishi, a shoe-removing stone that symbolises the transition between the mundane world outdoors and the sacred space within. A Gōra Kadan tradition, here it signals the arrival of the guest into their own private space, a place of deep relaxation and separation from everyday life. Inside, the suites and villas feature elements of traditional Japanese design, like tatami floors with their soothing scent and texture, as well as paper shoji screens, cedar plank ceilings and ceilings that reach heights of three metres in some areas, creating a combination of elements rooted in traditional Japanese design that incorporate every contemporary comfort. One of the villas has its own pool, another has a private sauna and outdoor bath, and the third is dog-friendly, perfect for travellers who don’t want to leave their pets at home.An immersion in nature and wellness through the healing power of hot springsGōra Kadan Hakone was a pioneer in introducing onsen hot springs into its guestrooms, and Gōra Kadan Fuji continues the tradition. A number of suites have their own private outdoor onsen hot spring baths with naturally healing waters, while others feature bathtubs filled with waters drawn from 1,500 metres beneath the slopes of Mount Fuji. The alkaline waters are known for their soothing and beautifying powers, and a soak here follows centuries-old Japanese traditions of taking to the waters for healing. In the tradition of great onsens, the hotel is also home to large public baths, reached by a bridge that crosses a lush valley, where guests can indulge in the experience of communal bathing. One of the baths offers views of Mount Fuji, while the other looks out over spectacular natural views. It’s an opportunity to surrender to the Japanese animistic belief that gods reside in all things in the natural world, and to allow the serenity of the sacred mountain to impart inner peace into the soul.In addition to the natural hot spring baths, the Kadan Spa offers massages, body treatments, scalp immersion baths, and soothing therapies drawing from the power of nature, as along with an 18-metre infinity-edge pool with dramatic Mount Fuji views. Later this year will be the arrival of the adjacent 36-hole Gōra Kadan Fuji golf course, offering exceptional facilities including a reimagined clubhouse, lounge and Fuji-view terrace, alongside valet and concierge services, a teahouse and all-day dining restaurant, all surrounded by extraordinary natural beauty. The course itself surrounds golfers with lush greenery and panoramic views of Mount Fuji, guaranteeing that no two rounds will ever be the same.Food for body and soulDining at Gōra Kadan Fuji is a culinary journey that blends the best of East and West, with traditional Japanese techniques combining with the finest ingredients from around the world in elevated dishes that surprise and delight with every bite. Gōra Kadan Fuji offers five dining options for guests, all centred on the natural bounty of the region with ingredients sourced locally according to the season. Multi-course kaiseki meals are served in the privacy of the guests’ suites, in the main dining area and in private dining rooms, comprised of a sequence of delicate morsels with a focus on seasonality and local provenance, served on individually selected plates and dishes. Gōra Kadan’s kaiseki cuisine is based on ingredients sourced from water courses born out of the surrounding mountains, including wasabi grown using underground spring water from Mount Fuji. At the counter, guests can enjoy the lively interactive experience of kappo dining, engaging with the chefs as they cut, slice and cook fresh ingredients. An outpost of Tokyo’s famous renowned Sushi Sho brings exceptional traditional Edomae sushi to Gōra Kadan Fuji, made from the freshest premium quality seafood. Guests can also look forward to a teppanyaki restaurant courtesy of Kanda in Tokyo’s Toranomon district, a restaurant that has been awarded three Michelin stars every year since the Tokyo guide launched in 2008. Every meal is an opportunity to transcend time, to experience culinary tradition and innovation, and to taste a delicious harmony of beauty and flavour.History and heritageThe history of Gōra Kadan can be traced back to 1930 when Prince Ikehito, the sixth head of the Kan’in-no-miya, one of the four cadet branches of the Japanese Imperial family, established his summer retreat in the village of Gōra in Hakone. In 1948, the retreat opened as the first iteration of the Gōra Kadan hotel, combining Japanese tradition with European sophistication. Since then, Gōra Kadan has evolved with the times, with generations of proprietors and managers carrying forward the Kan’in-no-miya family legacy, welcoming guests with the elegance, refinement and exceptional service that the hotel has become known for throughout the years.ABOUT GORA KADANThis traditional Japanese-style inn (ryokan) is nestled in the beautiful natural scenery of Hakone. Once the villa that served as a summer retreat for the imperial family (Kan'in-no-miya), it opened in 1948 as a ryokan under the name “Gora Kadan” and was operated by the imperial family. The inn’s modern architecture, set on roughly four acres of land, continuously reflects the beauty of the four seasons and offers a spacious atmosphere that blends seamlessly with the serenity of nature. In 1991, Gora Kadan became a member of the world-renowned luxury hotel and restaurant group Relais & Châteaux, after undergoing a rigorous selection process. In 2002, it was awarded the Welcome Trophy for providing a high level of customer satisfaction and exceptional service, selected from 469 member properties worldwide (at that time). In July 2024, the property was awarded the highest Michelin Key ranking of Three Keys, as a part of the first-ever selection of Michelin Key hotels in Asia.ABOUT RELAIS & CHATEAUXEstablished in 1954, the Relais & Châteaux Association unites an exceptional collection of 580 hotels and restaurants throughout the world, operated by independent owners. Embodied by men and women – most often families – they are deeply committed to sharing their local culture as well as their passion for what is good and beautiful.

