MindInventory to Launch CollabCRM - A Business Operating System Designed to Redefine IT Work Management

MindInventory is set to launch CollabCRM, a Business Operating System built to streamline operations and enhance visibility across IT service companies.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindInventory, a global software development and digital transformation company with deep expertise in AI, data, and machine learning, is set to launch its first proprietary product, CollabCRM , a next-generation Business Operating System (BOS) purpose-built for IT service companies.With over 14 years of industry experience and a track record of serving 10,000+ clients worldwide, MindInventory brings not just technical depth but operational maturity to this product. CollabCRM has been crafted over several years by a dedicated in-house team, refined through real-world insights, and nurtured using advanced technologies like AI and data analytics to deliver predictive intelligence and operational clarity.“In our journey as a service-first company, we’ve encountered the same operational gaps that plague the IT industry: siloed departments, delayed hiring, untracked project costs, and scattered invoicing,” said Mehul Rajput, CEO of MindInventory. “We saw an opportunity to transform those inefficiencies into a product, not just through features, but by leveraging our core strengths in data, AI, and product engineering to build a unified operating system that makes every decision more intelligent and every process more connected. That’s what CollabCRM stands for: clarity, control, and scale.”Built for the Present. Ready for the Future.CollabCRM is not generic work management software repackaged for IT; it is a ground-up product built for the unique rhythm and complexity of IT services businesses. It brings together operational functions that are often fragmented across multiple tools, offering visibility, automation, and decision support in one intuitive platform.The system is structured across six powerful modules, each designed to serve a core business function:People:Serves as the central hub for resource visibility, enabling organizations to track team availability, manage skill allocation, monitor utilization rates, and identify potential productivity gaps in real time.Recruitment:Streamlines the hiring lifecycle by managing job requisitions, candidate pipelines, interview coordination, and recruiter performance. The module is closely aligned with project staffing needs to reduce time-to-hire and increase hiring efficiency.Project Management:Supports fixed-price, dedicated, and hourly project delivery models. Teams can manage tasks, timelines, dependencies, and progress from a centralized interface designed specifically for IT project workflows.Sales CRM:Facilitates lead capture, pipeline tracking, deal progression, and sales forecasting. Once a deal is closed, the system ensures seamless handover to project teams, improving coordination between sales and delivery.Invoice:Provides end-to-end billing management with customizable templates, real-time bill status tracking, audit trails, and automated alerts. Helps reduce revenue leakage and ensures greater financial accuracy across billing cycles.Reporting:Delivers real-time dashboards and analytics that present actionable insights into organizational performance, including project profitability, team productivity, sales trends, and recruitment efficiency, all powered by integrated data intelligence.“We didn’t want to build just another project tracker or timesheet tool. We envisioned a system where IT leaders could make data-backed decisions without juggling five different platforms,” said Bhumika Goklani, Product Manager at MindInventory. “We engineered CollabCRM to feel like an extension of your leadership: proactive, insightful, and sharply aligned with how modern tech companies operate.”Validated by Industry. Built for Scale.CollabCRM has already been tested by over 2,000 users across IT and tech consulting companies. With a 98% positive response, early adopters have praised the system’s ease of use, modular scalability, and the ability to replace fragmented tools with a single source of truth.The company is also offering early access before it goes live in the next few months as a part of its strategy for further product enhancements.By embedding data intelligence into every module, CollabCRM goes beyond operational tracking; it enables proactive alerts, productivity insights, and leadership-level clarity. From hiring to invoicing, every interaction is tracked, analyzed, and optimized.A Strategic Leap for MindInventoryWith the launch of CollabCRM, MindInventory enters a new chapter, transitioning from a pure-play services company to a software product development company . The product reflects MindInventory’s evolution from building software for clients to building platforms for the future.“We’re not trying to compete in the crowded business operating system space; we’re creating a new category,” added Mehul. “CollabCRM is not just another SaaS tool. It’s a vertical-specific operating system that speaks the language of IT services intelligently, efficiently, and at scale.”Those who want to experience the capabilities of CollabCRM before it goes live can request an early access personalized demo via the official website https://collabcrm.com/ or can email support@collabcrm.com.About MindInventoryFounded in 2011, MindInventory is a global software development and digital transformation partner serving Fortune 500 companies and startups across healthcare, fintech, logistics, retail, and education. With delivery centers in India and clients across the US, UK, and APAC regions, the company specializes in enterprise solutions powered by AI, ML, cloud, and data-driven technologies. CollabCRM is MindInventory’s flagship SaaS product, created to empower IT businesses with clarity, control, and operational scale.

