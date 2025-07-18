MindInventory and Claim Clarity Partner Up To Revolutionize Workers’ Compensation Claims

MindInventory and Claim Clarity Build an AI Platform to Streamline U.S. Workers’ Compensation Claims

MindInventory announces its collaboration with Claim Clarity to tackle the complexity of workers’ compensation claims in the U.S.

STRONGSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindInventory, a next-gen software development company , has partnered with Claim Clarity, an InsureTech company for medical benefits management in workers’ compensation, to co-develop and launch an AI-powered platform for medical claim and utilization review (UR) automation.Claim Clarity’s platform solves the complexity in navigating varying state-specific treatment guidelines across the U.S. by centralizing guidelines, standardizing injury descriptions, and delivering actionable insights to accelerate decisions.“Ultimately, our goal is to help injured workers. To achieve that, we provide workers compensation professionals with consolidated and up-to-date information to accurately define injuries, find the appropriate treatments, and provide actionable insights on recovery and return-to-work timelines.” said Jamie LaPaglia, Founder and CEO of Claim Clarity.Becoming strategic and technical partners, MindInventory and Claim Clarity are co-developing a revolutionary, automated data analytics solution, offering a single repository for all guidelines, medical terminology, and AI-driven insights to make informed decisions for workers’ compensation.At the core, there’s a scalable API and query interface that enables workers' compensation professionals to:- Access evidence-based practice guidelines based on the jurisdictional requirements of the benefit state.- Apply treatment criteria and create a formal determination with a detailed rationale to request the care provider to support medical necessity/claim eligibility for the requested treatment.- Get automated authorization recommendations through AI clinical intelligence, extracting insights from millions of historical workers.- Improve transparency, speed, and accuracy in decision-making in the claim settlement procedures.As a software development company with AI expertise, MindInventory is playing an instrumental role in creating a robust technical architecture for Claim Clarity. The key areas include:- Capturing evidence-based practice guideline updates from authorized publishers- Enabling semantic query operations across medical data- Using AI to accurately define injuries to instantly find the required treatments- Develop an AI solution that assists in making informed decisions through prescriptive insights.“We collaborated with Claim Clarity to bring clarity and automation to a deeply fragmented part of healthcare . This project challenged us to engineer an AI-driven claims solution that not only demanded technical depth but also strategic alignment," said Samar Patel, Chief Operating Officer at MindInventory.He further added, "Working closely with the Claim Clarity team, we transformed a bold idea into a product that delivers real impact. This is the kind of work that happens when domain expertise meets precision engineering.”Claim Clarity and MindInventory see this partnership as a long-term commitment to improving healthcare claims infrastructure with intelligence, automation, and compliance at its core.About Claim ClarityClaim Clarity is a healthcare technology company dedicated to modernizing medical benefit management in workers’ compensation. Its AI-driven platform enables insurers, case managers, and UR professionals to make faster, evidence-backed claim decisions while improving outcomes for injured workers.About MindInventoryMindInventory is a global technology solutions company specializing in enterprise software development, AI/ML engineering, mobile app development, and UI/UX design. Since its inception in 2011, the company has delivered over 2500 projects for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies across industries such as healthcare, finance, real estate, education, fitness, and sports. With a team of 250+ experts and a presence in the USA, India, and the Netherlands, MindInventory combines technical excellence with deep domain expertise to help businesses build secure, scalable, and intelligent digital products.

