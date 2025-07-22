Online Legal Services CEO Wins “Professional Services Leader 2025” at South West Leadership Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Keenan, Founder and CEO of Online Legal Services Limited, has been named Professional Services Leader of the Year at the 2025 South West Leadership Awards, hosted by TheBusinessDesk.com. The award recognises exceptional leadership in professional services, particularly in sectors that have demonstrated innovation, growth, and meaningful impact.
What sets Keenan apart is not just his results, but the route he took to achieve them. He built his legal services business without private equity backing, without the support of expensive marketing agencies, and with no formal business training—relying instead on self-taught digital skills, deep knowledge of family law, and an obsession with customer experience.
Founded in 1999, Online Legal Services has become one of the UK’s most trusted providers of fixed-fee family law services, operating brands such as Divorce-Online.co.uk, OLS Solicitors, and Prenuptial Agreement Solicitors. The business has helped over 200,000 clients through divorce and financial settlements, while innovating with AI-assisted legal tools and streamlined court submissions.
“Mark has been a driving force behind modernising the family law sector,” said Lara Jayne Davies, Head of Legal at OLS Solicitors.
“His leadership is grounded in innovation, but always with a clear focus on client outcomes. This award is a well-deserved recognition of his commitment to making legal services more human, accessible, and effective.”
Today, the business continues to grow—recently launching fast-track consent order services, solicitor-drafted prenups, and AI-powered case support. Keenan remains closely involved in product development and digital strategy, still leading from the front.
Mark Keenan
Mark Keenan
