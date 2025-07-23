EiQ launches strategic Advisory Board to accelerate growth and drive innovation in supply chain intelligence

Board of industry leaders will support EiQ on strategic direction, market expansion, and product innovation.

Establishing an Advisory Board of this calibre is a pivotal moment for EiQ. These individuals bring decades of leadership and insight across industries fundamental to supply chain resilience.” — Kevin Franklin, CEO, EiQ

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EiQ, the supply chain intelligence company accelerating resilience and transparency across global value chains, announced Wednesday the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board, composed of distinguished leaders in sustainability, technology, trade, supply chain and business innovation.The Advisory Board will provide independent counsel to EiQ’s executive team, contributing external perspective and domain expertise as the company scales its solutions and deepens its impact in global supply networks. The board is chaired by EiQ CEO Kevin Franklin.“Establishing an Advisory Board of this calibre is a pivotal moment for EiQ,” said Kevin Franklin, CEO of EiQ. “These individuals bring decades of leadership and insight across industries fundamental to supply chain resilience. Their guidance will help us stay ahead of evolving market needs while staying true to our mission—empowering responsible trade through intelligence.”The Advisory Board’s formation follows EiQ’s recent establishment of its Executive Leadership Team, reinforcing its commitment to purposeful growth, innovation, and stakeholder engagement.EiQ’s Advisory Board members are:-Paul Albright, Operating Partner, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM)Paul is an accomplished board member, CEO and executive of growing global public and private companies. He has extensive operational and capital management experience across application, infrastructure and AI & data science markets.-Paul Campbell, Former Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, PepsiCoWith extensive global experience, Paul until recently led PepsiCo’s European end-to-end supply chain, bringing deep insight into procurement, manufacturing, logistics and digital transformation at scale.-Pamela Mar, Managing Director, ICC Digital Standards InitiativeA global expert on digital trade and supply chains, Pamela leads efforts at the ICC to accelerate the digitalisation of global trade, focusing on standards & interoperability, legal reform and digital trust.-Paulo Marques, Board Member, FeedzaiEntrepreneur and technologist Paulo Marques is the co-founder of Feedzai, a global AI-based risk management platform, and brings deep experience in innovation, data science and digital transformation.-Ian Spaulding, Chief Executive Officer, LRQAA global authority on assurance and responsible sourcing, Ian brings 25+ years of experience in ESG, compliance and audit services across manufacturing and consumer goods.The Advisory Board will meet quarterly and work closely with EiQ’s leadership to support strategic planning, international growth and innovation in EiQ’s product roadmap.For more information about EiQ and its leadership, visit www.eiq.com

