EiQ Establishes Executive Leadership Team to Scale Supply Chain Intelligence and Resilience

EiQ appoints Kevin Franklin as Chief Executive Officer and establishes its Executive Leadership Team to deliver on its vision of total supply chain confidence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time of trade turmoil and supply chain uncertainty, EiQ, the leading supply chain risk management platform, today announced the establishment of its Executive Team to accelerate the rollout of its supply chain intelligence and resilience platform and to deliver on its vision of total supply chain confidence and resilience to businesses worldwide.Kevin Franklin is named as Chief Executive Officer of EiQ. Kevin has more than 25 years of experience in sustainability, responsible sourcing and data science, and has been pivotal in the development of EiQ since its first beginnings. He retains his existing responsibilities as Chief Product Officer of LRQA.The other members of the EiQ Executive Leadership Team are as follows:Andy Gibbard: Chief Customer Officer. Andy has 20 years of experience in assurance, risk management and supply chain organisations, leading teams across client services, marketing and brand.Ding Dingxiaozi: Chief Science Officer. DingDing has worked in supply chain data science for more than 15 years and has led EiQ’s core data solution since its inception.JP Stevenson: Chief Revenue Officer. JP’s experience is centred on pioneering early-adopter supply chain digitalisation initiatives, and his expertise spans consumer markets, emerging market challenges and corporate strategy.Charles Chamblas: Chief Operating Officer. Charles has a proven track record in delivering and scaling supply chain technology platforms and programmes for a wide range of global organisations and at all stages of the product lifecycle.EiQ is a wholly owned subsidiary of risk and assurance leader LRQA with strategic investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Dual headquartered in London and Hong Kong, EiQ combines an unrivalled supply chain risk dataset, consisting of more than 85 million datapoints, including unique, on-the-ground audit data from LRQA. EiQ’s dataset is rooted in key indicators including sustainability, responsible sourcing and carbon emissions, with additional datapoints across quality, product safety and cybersecurity, providing 360-degree trade confidence and resilience.EiQ is built on AI technology and is preparing for the release of its next phase of Generative AI, based around an innovative supply chain intelligence agent. This will revolutionise how supply chain professionals can interpret, analyse and report their data, providing true intelligence and insight – ultimately enabling them to work quicker and smarter and to effectively navigate turmoil and rapid change more effectively.Kevin Franklin, CEO of EiQ, commented: “We are launching our Executive Leadership Team as we ramp up growth within EiQ to better support our clients during a time of unprecedented change in global trade. Businesses everywhere are rapidly pivoting to identify new sourcing geographies and to create sustainable, resilient supply chains. With EiQ, we are uniquely positioned to help them on the journey towards total supply chain confidence.”For more information, please visit www.eiq.com About EiQEiQ is the leading supply chain intelligence software designed to help businesses achieve total supply chain confidence through data-driven insights. Through artificial intelligence, proprietary data and robust analytics, EiQ empowers businesses to conduct end-to-end supply chain due diligence, manage their most critical sustainability risks and drive impact.

