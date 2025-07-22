Electric Rice Cooker Market Size Worth US$ 5,019 Million by 2035 at CAGR of 6.2%: Fact.MR Report

Rising demand for convenient and smart kitchen appliances drives steady growth in the global electric rice cooker market across regions and applications.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global electric rice cooker market is on a significant growth trajectory, driven by the increasing need for convenient, time-saving kitchen appliances. These devices have become a staple in modern kitchens due to their ease of use, consistent cooking results, and evolving technological features.The global electric rice cooker market is expected to reach USD 5,019 million by 2035, up from USD 2,589 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025–2035), the industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2%.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Market OverviewElectric rice cookers have seen widespread adoption across both developed and developing regions. The shift towards busy urban lifestyles and smaller households has led consumers to invest in compact and efficient appliances. Additionally, the growing emphasis on healthy home-cooked meals has further propelled the demand for rice cookers.Modern rice cookers are no longer limited to basic cooking functions—they now offer features like steaming, slow cooking, and even baking. These innovations have broadened their appeal among various consumer segments, from individual households to commercial kitchens.By Product TypeThe electric rice cooker market is segmented into standard, multifunctional, induction heating, and smart rice cookers.Standard cookers remain popular due to their affordability and simplicity. These are ideal for users seeking a basic, reliable cooking device.Multifunctional cookers are gaining traction for their ability to perform multiple kitchen tasks. These units often come with settings for porridge, soup, and cake.Induction heating cookers provide precise temperature control, faster cooking, and energy efficiency, making them suitable for premium users.Smart rice cookers equipped with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth offer remote control via mobile apps, appealing to tech-savvy consumers.As technological innovation becomes a key differentiator, the demand for multifunctional and smart cookers is expected to grow substantially.By ApplicationThe market can be divided into household and commercial applications.The household segment holds the largest market share. The increasing number of working individuals, smaller family sizes, and urbanization have made electric rice cookers an essential appliance for everyday cooking.The commercial segment, comprising restaurants, catering services, and institutional kitchens, is also expanding. High-capacity and durable cookers are favored for their ability to cook large quantities of rice consistently and efficiently.Both segments are expected to grow, with commercial use seeing rapid adoption in emerging economies due to the boom in the foodservice sector.By Distribution ChannelElectric rice cookers are sold through online and offline channels.Online platforms have seen significant growth thanks to the convenience of browsing, comparing, and purchasing from home. E-commerce giants and brand-specific websites are major contributors to sales.Offline channels, including electronics stores, supermarkets, and specialty kitchenware outlets, continue to appeal to customers who prefer physical inspection before purchase.The omnichannel strategy is proving effective, with manufacturers ensuring product availability and promotional offers across both segments.By RegionAsia Pacific dominates the global market due to the cultural significance of rice in daily diets. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India contribute a major share of both production and consumption.North America and Europe are witnessing a rise in demand, driven by multicultural cuisines, rising health awareness, and adoption of smart kitchen appliances.Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are emerging markets. Increasing urbanization and improved access to electricity are driving appliance penetration in these regions.Regional trends highlight the importance of product customization and pricing strategies suited to local consumer behavior and economic conditions.Get Your Copy Today: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4509 Market OutlookWith increasing focus on convenience, energy efficiency, and smart technology integration, the electric rice cooker market is set for robust expansion. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to offer innovative features like non-stick inner pots, digital timers, voice assistance, and app connectivity.Additionally, growing consumer interest in healthy living and the rise of home cooking trends post-pandemic are fueling demand for rice cookers that support diverse cooking styles.The electric rice cooker market is evolving rapidly in response to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. With a projected market size of USD 5,019 million by 2035 and a CAGR of 6.2%, the sector offers significant opportunities for innovation, regional expansion, and digital transformation. From busy households to commercial kitchens, electric rice cookers are positioned as indispensable tools for modern cooking needs.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Fact.MR forecasts the global electric blanket market to grow at a 6.5% CAGR, rising from US$ 1.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.3 billion by 2034.According to recent research by Fact.MR, the global electric scooter lift and carrier market was valued at US$ 157.96 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching US$ 259.76 billion by 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.