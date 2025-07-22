Alexander Johnson Group Partners with GEMS School of Research and Innovation to Support for Families Moving to Dubai

Gems School of Research and Innovation Opening in August 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Johnson Group, a premier provider of a private banking-like approach to commercial and luxury real estate in Dubai, has proudly announced its partnership with GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), a groundbreaking new school from GEMS Education, which opens in Dubai in August.

This exclusive collaboration aims to provide an exceptional, seamless transition for families relocating to Dubai, combining both exceptional real estate services, commercial solutions and cutting-edge educational oﬀerings for families.

GEMS Education is one of the world’s largest and longest established K-12 private education groups, with a 65-year + record of delivering successful outcomes to more than half a million alumni. Around 200,000 current students attend its 90+ schools around the world every day. SRI was launched to global headlines in January, which heralded its innovative approach to learning, and is to open on 26 August in Dubai Sports City.

As the preferred real estate partner for SRI, Alexander Johnson Group will deliver personalised introductions to an exclusive selection of premium properties alongside business investment opportunities including hotels, commercial land, and warehousing, designed to support families moving to Dubai.

This partnership extends beyond real estate; it encompasses concierge support to ensure families settle easily into their new lifestyles, including preferential access to SRI alongside business connections and guidance.

Alex Johnson, CEO of Alexander Johnson Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with SRI, a beacon of educational excellence in Dubai. This partnership allows us to provide families with not only a home but also a robust support system for their business needs too and importantly, access to one of the finest schools in the world. We look forward to making the transition to Dubai as smooth as possible for our clients.”

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said, “We are delighted to partner with Alexander Johnson Group. Their commitment to providing unparalleled support to families relocating to a new country aligns perfectly with our mission. With the opening of SRI – which we believe will be the finest school in the world – we oﬀer an exceptional educational environment, and through this partnership, we ensure a comprehensive service for parents looking to settle in Dubai.”

GEMS School of Research and Innovation is designed to transform the way students learn, think and lead - setting new global benchmarks. It will feature an exceptional team of educators and state-of-the-art facilities, including cutting-edge tech and AI laboratories, art and music studios with the ability to create feature film quality productions and also access to

Olympic quality sports facilities, oﬀering an unmatched holistic education.

SRI’s proprietary ‘Pioneer Curriculum’ will also focus on fostering creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence, ensuring students are well prepared for future challenges.

The Alexander Johnson Group and GEMS SRI School are committed to delivering exceptional experiences for families embarking on their journey to Dubai, meeting the unique challenges that often accompany such a significant life change.

Parents interested in learning more about the unique opportunities at SRI should call, whatsapp or email the dedicated GEMS team at Alexander Johnson Group:

Call: +971 507635335 email: gems@alexanderjohnsongroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.