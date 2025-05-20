ERAM Holdings Earns B+ and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia BB+ status from S&P Global, Marking New Phase of Development

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERAM Holdings, a private conglomerate headquartered in Saudi Arabia, today announced its B+ and BB+ Saudi national credit rating, with a stable outlook, from Standard & Poor’s (S&P Global). This rating action reflects external validation of the company’s excellent track record and future growth potential in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond, while underscoring its strategic commitment to diversified financing in order to build up its business in a sustainable manner.

Established in the 1990s, ERAM Holdings operates across multiple business verticals globally from its Saudi Arabian headquarters. ERAM Holdings currently operates across five verticals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and drives innovation, sustainability and operational excellence across its businesses, which include specialised technical support services, travel and tourism, healthcare, R&D & manufacturing, and industrial support services.

The subsidiaries (operating companies) have a 95% client retention rate and caters to major companies across oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, airports, maritime and for high-profile giga projects in the region. ERAM has gained an enviable reputation for initiatives such as being a preferred vendor for specialised technical services, a leading travel management company in the region, a rapidly expanding healthcare business, and for launching initiatives in support of the national vision for the development of import substitute products and services in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The subsidiary company involved in R&D and manufacturing also exports Made-in-Saudi power electronics products like industrial grade UPS, battery chargers, frequency converters, and customised solar solutions for mission critical applications.

This financial transformation and shift in ERAM’s funding will attract strategic partnerships with global companies and financial institutions, providing access to the syndicated loan, Sukuk and private placement markets, and enabling it to facilitate expansion across key regional markets.

“Our company has been in a steady growth mode and we are now entering a transformative phase to better support our clients and capitalise on expanding regional opportunities. We have set a combined target of achieving 28-35% CAGR growth by 2028. As Saudi Arabia seeks greater global integration, through its Vision 2030 initiatives, hosting Expo 2030 and the World Cup 2034, ERAM is uniquely positioned to support these national milestones. This rating is a testament to the diligent efforts of the ERAM team and our dedication to our clients, said Dr Siddeek Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director. “We are excited about this next phase of our strategic expansion.”

“Lonmile, and its affiliates, have supported ERAM in achieving this milestone credit rating over the last 12 months. We are thrilled to support ERAM as it makes transformative steps from a private company to a firm with a public credit rating. ERAM’s foothold in Saudi and across the GCC, in multiple industrial sectors, make this a very exciting time for the firm, as it continues to expand its reach and scale at pace”, said Naveen Ayyaril, Partner at Lonmile.

About ERAM Holdings:

ERAM Holdings is a Saudi Arabian business conglomerate founded in the 1990s by

Dr. Siddeek Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director. ERAM is successfully

managed by the executive leadership team and the management team heading the

business verticals have extensive industry experience. ERAM Holdings is

headquartered in Saudi Arabia and has regional offices in India, the UAE and offices

in Asia and Europe; with over 40+ business units, manufacturing facilities, and a

workforce of over 11,000 highly skilled professionals.

ERAM is committed to sustainability, innovation, and supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision

2030 through strategic investments and operational excellence across its diverse

business portfolio.

About Lonmile:

Lonmile is a multifamily office covering ultra-high net worth families and their

businesses across the globe. Founded in 2019, Lonmile has multiple business lines

and affiliate companies enabling it to provide access to direct investments, capital

market services and fiduciary services.

