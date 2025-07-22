David Grau Sr. Launches Transformative Stewardship Movement with New Book on Small Business Leadership

New release caps off a groundbreaking trilogy on purpose-driven ownership and sustainability

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author and business strategist David Grau Sr. is calling on small business owners to seize a higher standard of leadership—one grounded in stewardship, sustainability, and long-term legacy. With the summer release of his new book, Changing the World… Through Small Business Stewardship, Grau Sr. completes a compelling trilogy designed to reshape how entrepreneurs think about success, succession, and impact starting in their own communities.

Together with Building With the End in Mind (2024) and Acquiring Your Future Through a Succession Plan (2025), this new work offers the first integrated roadmap for both generations of a business transition: those building companies today, and those preparing to inherit them tomorrow. At its core, the series is a call to action for small business owners to lead with purpose, transition with wisdom, and leave a legacy that matters.

“Stewardship is not a feel-good philosophy—it’s a practical, proven framework for building stronger, longer-lasting businesses,” says Grau Sr. “When small business owners act as stewards to their stakeholders, they create value that reaches far beyond the bottom line.”

Operationalizing Stewardship in Daily Business

Changing the World… brings stewardship to life through real-world examples—including global brands like Patagonia and smaller enterprises across the continents—that show how businesses can thrive financially and serve their communities, employees, customers, and the planet. It reframes ownership not as entitlement, but as responsibility—a daily commitment to do right by every stakeholder.

“This is not about charity,” Grau Sr. explains. “It’s about operational excellence rooted in ethical leadership—good, smart stewardship becomes the means by which that leadership is extended into the future.”

Tools for Legacy, Profitability, and Purpose

With more than three decades of business building experience under his belt, Grau Sr. equips readers with practical tools, checklists, plans, and succession strategies that help translate good intentions into focused action. His insights come to life in this new and much needed book which brings a strong message of hope and change to tens of millions of small business owners who want to create a legacy of their own.

In Changing the World… , Grau Sr. explains how sound leadership, good planning, and thoughtful transitions can safeguard not just a company’s financial future but also its mission, culture, and stakeholder commitments.

Join the Movement to Change the World Through Small Business

Grau has spoken to audiences in 48 U.S. states and advised thousands of entrepreneurs. His message is clear: small businesses are the engines of global change, and stewardship is the leadership model the world needs now.

To learn more and access tools for putting stewardship into practice, visit davidgrausr.com and www.xraised.com.

Order your copy of Changing the World… Through Small Business Stewardship on Amazon today.



About David Grau Sr., JD

David Grau Sr. is a full-time author and global advocate for small business stewardship. With a background in legal, tax, and securities regulation, he has spent over 30 years helping entrepreneurs build, value, and transition their businesses. His mission is to empower business owners to lead with purpose and pass on companies that are profitable, principled, and built to last.

Watch the full interview “Changing the World Through Small Business Stewardship: David Grau Sr. on Smart Leadership and Legacy”, now available on Xraised here.



