G7+7 Petition Exceeding a Quarter Million Signatures Marks First Year of Calling to End Forced Organ Harvesting in China

Commemorating July 20, 1999, when the Chinese Communist Party Launched the Nationwide Persecution of Falun Gong Practitioners

After more than two decades of forced organ harvesting, we are faced with an urgent matter of conscience: will we remain silent and embolden the perpetrators, or will we take a courageous stand.” — Torsten Trey

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the anniversary of the G7+7 Petition , the international campaign gains renewed urgency as it coincides with a solemn commemoration—July 20 marks the 26th anniversary since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched a nationwide persecution against tens of millions of Falun Gong practitioners across China.Falun Gong, a peaceful spiritual practice rooted in the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance, was once openly embraced by the Chinese government for its health benefits. But on July 20, 1999, then-Party leader Jiang Zemin initiated a brutal eradication campaign against China’s newest religious movement. He founded a Gestapo-style '610 Office’ with extrajudicial powers and directed the entire state apparatus with the chilling directive: “Ruin their reputation, bankrupt them financially, and destroy them physically.”Practitioners were subjected to violent defamation, arbitrary arrest, forced disappearance, political indoctrination, torture, and systemic abuse in detention. When efforts to crush Falun Gong practitioners, and their faith, failed after three months, the CCP, under Jiang’s leadership, turned to medical institutions and began forcibly harvesting organs from detained practitioners—marking the start of what is a state-sanctioned crime against humanity.Though Falun Gong has not been annihilated—and in fact has grown internationally—the nationwide persecution, transnational repression and forced organ harvesting continues unabated. Today, 26 years later, the silence from much of the international community has allowed these atrocities to expand. Since 2017, Uyghur Muslims have also been systematically targeted, with reports suggesting they too have become victims in what is now a broader, industrialized system of organ trafficking. Tibetans and House Christians are also at risk.The G7+7 Petition, launched one year ago to call for global accountability and legislative action, takes on heightened significance this year.The petition urges the G7 nations—and their closest democratic allies—to investigate, condemn, and enact meaningful responses to end the persecution of Falun Gong and the forced organ harvesting in China.The World Wide G7+7 Petition:Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH) and the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC), along with over 30 international NGOs, highlight the first anniversary of the international G7+7 Petition to stop forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs and other prisoners of conscience in China. With today’s 280,683 signatures, the petition is urging the G7 leaders to call out the Chinese regime and initiate investigations and actions.The G7 + 7 Petition follows a previous DAFOH petition signed by over 3 million people across 50 countries between 2012 – 2018, which urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to urgently take action to address forced organ harvesting in China. There is no public record that the High Commissioner has responded to our petition. Elected world leaders are now being called to act.The governments of the G7 countries are elected bodies, and as such, have an obligation to serve their constituents. To respect human rights, human dignity, and the sanctity of life is not only a duty for these governments, but also the pinnacle of service to their people and to humankind.The G7+7 Petition is continuing to gather support as it moves into its second year. It will continue until forced organ harvesting in China has stopped and those responsible brought to justice.For more than 26 years, the CCP propaganda has deceived the public through political and financial incentives, forcing many in the international community, including NGOs and media entities into self-censorship on the Chinese state’s crimes against humanity.Those who learn about these atrocities are shocked by the international community’s failure to respond adequately to China’s transplant crimes. Supporters of the G7+7 Petition are calling on their governments to uphold justice and protect innocent lives—among them Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, and other prisoners of conscience in China.”Dr. Torsten Trey, Executive Director of DAFOH, said, “After more than two decades of killing Falun Gong practitioners for organs in an unrelenting genocide by attrition, we are faced with an urgent matter of conscience: will we remain silent and embolden the perpetrators in Beijing, or will we take a courageous stand and say firmly that no human being should be killed for his or her organs, and no country, including China, should be allowed to get away with this crime against humanity. For human dignity to prevail in this world, we must stop forced organ harvesting now.”“It is our responsibility to act.” said Susie Hughes, Executive Director of ETAC. “World leaders cannot allow such egregious crimes to continue to take place.”The G7 + 7 Petition has been submitted to the respective government leaders and calls for investigations to determine accountability for any acts contrary to the provisions of the Genocide Convention committed against Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs and others in the PRC.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE G7+7 Petition : https://fohpetition.org/ Contact:Dr Harold KINGinfo.petition@dafoh.org

