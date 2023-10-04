Global Call to Action: Submit National Report on China’s Human Rights Record for UNHRC’s Universal Periodic Review
NGOs with UN consultive status condemn China's abominable crimes against humanity calling on UNHRC and governments worldwide to take immediate action
We can choose to do what is right and protect the victims….or we can become silent bystanders who may live to regret the silence when history reveals the true details of the current atrocities."
— Dr. Torsten Trey, MD, PhD
The Universal Periodic Review of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) allows governments and NGOs to submit information regarding human rights violations of member states. At the 45th session of the UNHRC in early 2024, China will be one of the countries under review. The submission deadline for National Reports is October 9, 2023. Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH) has co-signed two initiatives that highlight the crime of forced organ harvesting of living prisoners of conscience for transplant operations in China.
Credible independent reports and the China Tribunal have concluded that Falun Gong practitioners, subjected to a brutal persecution in China since 1999, are the main victims of forced organ harvesting. Any foreign involvement in China’s transplant practice, including transplant tourism, academic exchange in transplant medicine, and trade in transplant equipment of any country violates Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (CCPR) as it reflects an involvement in the arbitrary deprivation of the lives of Falun Gong and other prisoners of conscience.
“Falun Gong practitioners deserve the same attention and protection by the United Nations as any other victims of crimes against humanity,” said DAFOH Executive Director, Dr. Torsten Trey. “China must not be granted sanctuary for crimes against humanity and human trafficking. If we allow China to ignore and bypass ethical standards as set forth by the United Nations, the UN would then allow a two-tier system of human rights. That would not honor the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.”
DAFOH co-signed a submission by the Korean Association for Ethical Organ Transplants on South Korea’s lack of compliance with Article 6 of the CCPR. At the core of the complaint is direct or indirect involvement in forced organ harvesting in China.
According to Article 6 of the CCPR, State parties are under obligation to refrain from being involved in the arbitrary deprivation of life, which would include forced organ harvesting in China where targeted people are killed via the removal of their organs.
DAFOH has also co-signed a joint written statement submitted by CAP Freedom of Conscience and the Romanian Independent Society of Human Rights (SIRDO), two non-governmental organizations with UN special consultative status. The joint written statement demands an end to the forced organ harvesting of living Falun Gong practitioners in China.
Given the WHO’s objective of promoting the "One Health" agenda and the UNODC’s 2023 theme to “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind," the Universal Periodic Review on China must address the forced organ harvesting of prisoners of conscience.
The Universal Periodic Review exists to challenge abuses and to strengthen human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. It does not exist to provide a safe haven for perpetrators.
Dr. Trey added, “The Universal Periodic Review confronts us with our responsibility to take a position. We can choose to do what is right and protect victims of crimes against humanity, or we can become silent bystanders who may live to regret the silence when history reveals the true details of the current atrocities.”
