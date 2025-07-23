North Coast Seafoods' Seaweed Kelp Balls Launch in Sysco's Summer 2025 Cutting Edge Solutions (CES) Program

North Coast Seafoods is excited to announce the official launch of its Seaweed Kelp Balls in Sysco's Cutting Edge Solutions (CES) Program for Summer 2025.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Coast Seafoods , a leading supplier of sustainably sourced seafood, is excited to announce the official launch of its Seaweed Kelp Balls in Sysco's Cutting Edge Solutions (CES) Program for Summer 2025. Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, annually curates this program to highlight innovative products designed to elevate menus, alleviate kitchen stress, and streamline operations.Seaweed Kelp Balls are the world’s ONLY plant-based product of their kind, made with Kelp – a renewable, zero-input, superfood sea vegetable that fights climate change while improving ocean health.North Coast’s Seaweed Kelp Balls join an exclusive group of groundbreaking food innovators, recognized for their ability to transform culinary experiences. The Seaweed Kelp Balls were selected based on these key attributes:* Sustainable & Renewable: Kelp is a zero-input crop that grows in kelp forests in the ocean. It requires no land, fresh water, pesticides, or fertilizers to grow, making it one of the most sustainable and regenerative ingredients on the planet. By featuring kelp on your menu, you’re supporting the planet while offering a truly innovative dish.* Good for the Ocean & Climate: Kelp is regenerative by nature. While it grows, it purifies the ocean around it and fights climate change by absorbing excess carbon and nitrogen, improving water quality, and locally mitigating the effects of ocean acidification within the water it grows in.* Allergen-Free: Free from gluten, dairy, soy, and all major allergens, Seaweed Kelp Balls are an ideal meat-free protein option, catering to a diverse array of dietary preferences and needs.* Plant-Based: Made with the sea vegetable kelp, Seaweed Kelp Balls are naturally and truly plant-based – not a meat analog designed to mimic meat.Superior Texture & Flavor: A chef-crafted recipe that delivers a bright, briny, umami-rich flavor with a perfectly crisp finish. Each bite is full of texture, flavor, and integrity – real food, not mystery mush, offering an unforgettable eating experience.* Effortless Prep: Par-cooked and ready to heat from frozen in under 10 minutes, they are designed for quick, effortless preparation, minimizing labor and food waste. They can be air-fried, baked, sautéed, or deep-fried, offering flexibility in cooking methods.* Nutrient-Dense Superfood: Kelp is extremely rich in vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients that many American diets lack. It’s rich in iodine, magnesium, potassium, iron, Vitamin A + B12, probiotics, and antioxidants – and even contains more calcium per oz. than MILK!North Coast Seafoods’ Seaweed Kelp Balls are a game-changing addition to Sysco’s 2025 CES lineup, shifting seaweed from condiments, sauces, and side dishes to the "center of the plate" as a high-quality, healthy plant-based protein option.Proudly made with USA-grown Kelp, these Seaweed Kelp Balls are free of dyes, additives, and food coloring. By utilizing domestically grown seaweed, they support U.S. coastal economies and American fishing families by diversifying their incomes in the face of climate change and helping to strengthen and safeguard our vital coastal communities.“The WOW factor lies in the incredible story of kelp – a truly game-changing ingredient that delivers a win from every perspective. The kelp meatball is delicious, but the story behind kelp makes it unforgettable,” says Andrew Wilkinson, Chef Director of Research and Development and innovator of the product.“This product is disrupting the plant-based category by harnessing this renewable vegetable from the sea. Kelp is one of the only ingredients on the planet that doesn’t take from the environment—it actively restores it. By helping to rebuild and preserve the ocean, combating climate change, promoting health, and supporting local coastal communities, kelp embodies sustainability at its finest.”North Coast Seafoods' Seaweed Kelp Balls are now available nationwide for purchase through Sysco, offering chefs and foodservice institutions an innovative, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind plant-based menu option to their menus.This partnership marks a bold step forward in reshaping the food industry, combining culinary excellence with climate-conscious dining. Together, North Coast Seafoods and Sysco are shifting the tides of sustainable dining, where taste and impact go hand in hand.For more information on North Coast Seafoods and their products, please visit their website at www.northcoastseafoods.com 📽️ Watch North Coast Seafoods’ latest video on the culinary benefits of Seaweed Kelp Balls📽️ Sysco CES Product Video ###About North Coast SeafoodsFounded in 1957, Boston-based North Coast Seafoods is a family-owned, quality-obsessed Seafood company committed to providing a consistent supply of the highest caliber, sustainable fish and shellfish to the finest restaurants, retailers, broadliners, foodservice and education institutions around the United States.North Coast is a direct-importer and first-receiver, partnering directly with their trusted network of fishermen to source the absolute highest quality, “top of the catch” seafood, processing in our own state-of-the-art facilities, and distributing to our customers. This approach exemplifies Vertical Integration in Seafood, allowing North Coast to maintain rigorous control of quality, from dock to door. North Coast offers a comprehensive line of premium fresh and frozen finfish, crab meat, shellfish, and value-added seafood.Our “Top 10” Seafood items include: Atlantic Salmon, Pacific Salmon, Shrimp (Raw and Cooked), Crab Meat, Cod, Haddock, Sea Scallops, Squid, Mussels, Oysters, Swordfish, and Yellowfin Tuna.North Coast is dedicated to sharing the joy of extraordinary seafood while remaining Anchored with Integrity. For more information, please visit: www.northcoastseafoods.com About SyscoSysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. In fiscal year 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com

