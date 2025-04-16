North Coast Seafoods’ Seaweed-ish™ Kelp Meatballs Recognized as a 2025 Food and Beverage Awardee

The National Restaurant Association Show’s Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards celebrate groundbreaking food and beverage products shaping foodservice's future.

We are honored to receive this recognition and share Seaweed-ish™ Kelp Meatballs with the industry’s top food and beverage professionals who are looking for innovative, high-quality menu solutions.” — Andrew Wilkinson, North Coast’s Chef Director of Research and Development.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Coast Seafoods , a leading East Coast processor and supplier of sustainably sourced, premium-quality seafood, has been recognized as a 2025 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awardee and will be showcased at the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.The FABI Awards honor the most innovative and impactful food and beverage products that bring exciting flavors, creative solutions, and improved efficiencies to the foodservice industry.Seaweed-ish Meatballs are the world’s ONLY plant-based product of their kind, made with Kelp – a renewable, zero-input, superfood sea vegetable that fights climate change while purifying the ocean.Free of all major allergens and gluten, this unforgettable innovation is embedded with a powerful sustainability story—it nourishes your health while supporting fishermen, uplifting coastal communities, and benefiting the ocean and environment.Unlike lab-engineered meat imitators, Seaweed-ish Meatballs are Chef-developed using real, clean ingredients, boasting a bright, herby, vegetal, briny flavor with deep umami richness."We are honored to receive this recognition and share Seaweed-ish™ Kelp Meatballs with the industry’s top food and beverage professionals," said Andrew Wilkinson, North Coast’s Chef Director of Research and Development. "With thousands of operators attending from around the world, the Show provides the perfect platform to introduce Seaweed-ish™ Kelp Meatballs to businesses looking for innovative and high-quality menu solutions."Since its inception, the FABI Awards have recognized the most forward-thinking food and beverage products revolutionizing the industry. A panel of expert judges evaluates each product based on its uniqueness in taste, creativity, marketability, and ability to meet evolving consumer and industry demands.As a 2025 FABI Awardee, North Coast Seafoods will showcase the Seaweed-ish™ Kelp Meatballs in the dedicated FABI Showcase during the event, allowing attendees to taste and see firsthand the products redefining the future of food and beverage in foodservice."This year’s Food and Beverage Awardees represent the cutting edge of food and beverage innovation," said Tom Cindric, President of the National Restaurant Association Show. "From bold new flavors to sustainable solutions, these products are meeting the changing demands of operators and consumers alike, providing fresh ideas that will shape the industry for years to come."As the premier trade show for the global restaurant and hospitality industry, the National Restaurant Association Show is the ultimate destination to explore the latest trends, products, and technologies shaping the future of foodservice. For more information, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com.###About North Coast Seafoods:Founded in 1957, North Coast is a family-owned, Boston-based, quality-obsessed Seafood company committed to providing a consistent supply of the highest-quality, sustainable seafood to the finest restaurants and foodservice, retailers, educational institutions, and home cooks around the country.We proudly collaborate with leading international and local sustainability organizations, including the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), and the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) to ensure our seafood adheres to the strictest sustainability standards.North Coast is dedicated to sharing the joy of extraordinary seafood while remaining Anchored with Integrity. For more information, please visit: www.northcoastseafoods.com About The National Restaurant Association Show:Awarded by Trade Show Executive as the 2023 Gold 100 Grand winner of the largest trade show managed by an independent organizer, the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Showis the Western Hemisphere's most influential foodservice event showcasing industry innovations and trends. Each year (starting in 1919), the Show brings together restaurant operators and foodservice professionals for four days of celebrity-led demos, exhibits, sampling, education, and networking. The Show unites a global community and enables exploration of the latest advancements in food, beverage, equipment, technology and solutions driving the industry forward. The Show is owned and operated by Informa in partnership with the National Restaurant Association. Visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com for more information.About Informa:Informa is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in ~30 countries worldwide.Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Foodservice, Finance, Bio-Tech and Pharma, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction. Visit www.informaconnect.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.