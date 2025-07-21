MPD Arrest Suspect in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a Northwest carjacking.

On Friday, April 25, 2025, at approximately 1:44 a.m., First District officers responded to the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest for the report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, the victim reported that they were approached by multiple suspects. The suspects assaulted the victim and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 32-year-old Jarrell Gayden, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

MPD continues to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying an outstanding suspect:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25059982

