MPD Provides Update on U Street Corridor Curfew Zone

The Metropolitan Police Department is providing an update on the enforcement of the second Juvenile Curfew Zone, which concluded Sunday night.

The Juvenile Curfew Zone went into effect at 8:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. Each night, members of the Third District engaged youth gathered in public areas within the zone and gained voluntary compliance. No violations or arrests occurred during the hours of the Juvenile Curfew Zone.

Groups of juveniles gathered in and around the zone after Extended Curfew hours. A total of 17 curfew stops were made in the Third District during Citywide Curfew hours. Eight curfew violations occurred after 11:00 p.m. Friday and one juvenile was placed under arrest for Public Consumption of Marijuana. Seven curfew violations occurred after 11:00 p.m. Saturday and two curfew violations occurred after 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds the public that a citywide curfew remains in effect through August 31, 2025, for all juveniles age 17 and under beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

###