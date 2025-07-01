Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Continues to Rack Up Prestigious Awards in the Spirits World

COLORADO SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur is on a winning streak, most recently earning a Silver Medal and an impressive score of 93 out of 100 at the prestigious New York International Spirits Challenge — just one point shy of a Gold. This latest accolade adds to a growing list of awards for the craft coffee liqueur, which also took home Best Coffee Liqueur, Best in Class, and a Gold Medal at the Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge. These high-profile recognitions continue to cement Kool-Luah’s reputation as a standout in the competitive world of craft spirits.The competition judges at the LA Invitational described Kool-Luah as having "notes of rich coffee and sweet brown sugar, with hints of maple around the edges—smooth and elegantly crafted." The brand’s rapid rise underscores its commitment to exceptional quality and innovation in the category.Previously, Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur also received Silver Medals at both the 2024 San Diego International Spirits Festival and the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards, as well as a Gold Medal at the 2025 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, and additional silver medals at the 2025 Denver International Spirits Competition and the 2025 International Women’s Spirits Competition — a consistent testament to its smooth, balanced flavor and standout profile.Founded by Monica and David Kowalski, Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur is crafted from a cherished family recipe. It debuted at Lebowski’s Taproom in Colorado Springs in 2023, offering a vodka-based coffee liqueur made with premium Colombian coffee. Kool-Luah is naturally vegan, gluten free, contains no artificial colors or flavors, and is designed to be less sweet than traditional coffee liqueurs — perfect for modern cocktail culture.“We are beyond thrilled to receive these latest honors,” said Monica Kowalski, who was recently recognized as a 2025 Woman of Influence by the Colorado Springs Business Journal. “Winning Best Coffee Liqueur at the Los Angeles Invitational and scoring a 93 at the New York Spirits Challenge validates our mission to create a liqueur that truly stands out.”In addition to awards, Kool-Luah has gained attention in national media, including features on Forbes .com, KTLA, CBS Las Vegas, The Manual, Santé Magazine, BEVNET, MSN, Los Angeles Times, and more. Monica and David have also shared their journey on popular industry podcasts like Drinking on the Job, Matt & Friends Drink the Universe, Santé Tasting Room, Toasting to Business, and The Liquor Connoisseur.With national demand growing, Kool-Luah is expanding its reach. It is currently available at Hotel Polaris near the Air Force Academy and several top Colorado establishments, including MacKenzie’s Chop House and The Rabbit Hole. Nationwide ordering is available through their website - www.lebowskiskoolluah.com - making it easier for cocktail lovers across the U.S. to enjoy this award-winning liqueur. Restaurants and retailers can order the product through their Liberation Distribution (LibDib.com) connections.Monica and David also recently competed — and won — on The Blox, Season 14, where their innovative spirit and entrepreneurial passion earned them a spot on the winner’s trophy and further recognition in the craft beverage space.For more information, visit Lebowski's Kool-Luah Website or follow them on social media.About Lebowski’s Tap Room & Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur:Located in Colorado Springs, Lebowski’s Tap Room is a vibrant destination where craft beverages and community spirit come together. Founded by Monica and David Kowalski, the tap room is home to Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee Liqueur, a unique vodka-based coffee liqueur made from a beloved family recipe. Featuring premium Colombian coffee and a smooth, less sweet finish, Kool-Luah is gluten free, vegan, and free from artificial ingredients. With its nostalgic branding and commitment to excellence, Kool-Luah is quickly becoming a favorite among craft spirit enthusiasts across the country.

