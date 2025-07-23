Industry Veteran Peter Vazquez Joins IntrepidX as Director of Sales

Peter Vazquez, Director of Sales

Three-decade sales leader brings relationship-first approach and deep eDiscovery expertise to fuel next phase of growth

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrepid Managed Discovery (“ IntrepidX ”), a leading provider of AI-powered eDiscovery and litigation support solutions, is pleased to announce that Peter Vazquez has joined the company as Director of Sales. Vazquez brings nearly 30 years of experience in legal services and discovery solutions, earning a reputation for building lasting client relationships and championing service excellence across the legal technology landscape.Peter’s introduction to the industry was deeply personal—a chance visit to his mother’s office, following her 35-year career in the legal field, sparked his interest in litigation support and led to a lifelong career in eDiscovery. Starting in foundational roles at smaller discovery firms, he learned the operational fundamentals of supporting law firms and corporations through complex discovery challenges. He later played a pivotal role in scaling and transforming large-scale firms, giving him the breadth and depth of experience to help lead IntrepidX into its next phase of growth. His mission is clear: to elevate the client experience by blending personalized service with strategic technology enablement tailored to each project.“For me, it always comes back to the ‘Three T’s’—Transparency, Technology, and Talent,” said Peter Vazquez, Director of Sales at IntrepidX. “Clients don’t just want a vendor; they want a partner who tells the truth, uses the right tools for the right reasons, and puts capable people behind every engagement. That’s what I’ve found here at IntrepidX, and it’s why I’m so excited to contribute to their next chapter.”With a career spanning both boutique and enterprise environments, Vazquez brings a unique perspective on the client service and innovation gaps that often separate the two. His vision for IntrepidX is rooted in delivering white-glove service at scale—a tailored experience powered by next-generation tools like Relativity aiR , custom workflows, and advanced analytics, but always anchored in human expertise and accountability.“Peter brings not just experience, but integrity, energy, and a client-first mindset,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX. “He knows how to build trust, and he’s passionate about doing things the right way—whether he’s working with a solo litigator or a global Fortune 100. Peter will play a key role in scaling our organization while preserving the cultural DNA that makes IntrepidX special.”That culture, according to Vazquez, is one of continuous improvement. He emphasizes that IntrepidX is not just another legal technology firm—it’s a team of seasoned professionals deeply committed to solving complex problems, innovating responsibly with AI, and helping clients emerge from every matter stronger than they went in.With its expanding client base and continued investments in AI and advanced review technologies, IntrepidX is well-positioned as a trusted partner for litigation teams navigating complex and high-stakes matters. The addition of Vazquez further strengthens the company’s ability to deliver personalized, scalable, and future-ready discovery solutions.About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity and collaboration with expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions to complex and emerging legal challenges. For more information, visit www.intrepidx.com

