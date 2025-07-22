FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Burdoin Fire in Washington

BOTHELL, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Burdoin Fire burning in Klickitat County, Washington, and on land of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.

The state of Washington’s request for a declaration under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program was approved by FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. PT. He determined that the Burdoin Fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the first FMAG declaration in 2025 to help fight Washington wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfire threatened homes in and around the communities of White Salmon, Bingen, Straight Point and Lyle. The fire also threatened roadways, railways and local powerlines. It was also impacting the Columbia River Scenic Area and turtle habitat in the area.

FMAGs make funding available to pay up to 75 percent of a state’s eligible firefighting costs for fires that threaten to become major disasters. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.