Public Briefing on Preparations for Holtec Palisades Nuclear Power Plant Restart
CHICAGO – FEMA, state and local officials will conduct a public briefing August 5, 2025, for residents to learn about emergency public health and safety plans and preparations for the restart of the Holtec Palisades, LLC nuclear power plant.
Officials from the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division and county emergency management offices in the vicinity of the plant will provide an overview of preparedness plans and how they would function in the event of an emergency. FEMA officials will outline the review and approval process of those plans and provide a brief overview of the July 29 preparedness exercise. The exercise—part of FEMA’s Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program—assesses the ability of the state of Michigan, Van Buren County, Allegan County and Berrien County to respond to an emergency at the Holtec Palisades nuclear power plant.
Details for the public briefing are as follows:
WHAT: Public Briefing on Emergency Plans and Preparations for the
Holtec Palisades Nuclear Power Plant Restart
WHEN: Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Van Buren Intermediate School District Conference Center
490 S. Paw Paw St.
Lawrence, MI 49064
Residents will also have the opportunity to suggest improvements or changes to the emergency plans briefed during the meeting. Those who cannot attend the briefing in person may submit comments no later than August 8, 2025, by emailing FEMA-PublicComment-Palisades@fema.dhs.gov.
