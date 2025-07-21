Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Waxahachie

TEXAS, July 21 - July 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Waxahachie on Thursday, July 24. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our vibrant communities and the driving force behind Texas’ thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.3 million small businesses across Texas employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead in job creation and business expansion. I invite all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit or one in their region. Together, we will ensure that our small business community continues to thrive as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Waxahachie brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Waxahachie

Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Waxahachie Civic Center

2000 Civic Center Lane

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Panel Session Topics:

Magnetic Marketing: Strategies that Stick

Smarter, Not Harder: AI Tools for Small Business Success

Building Your Dream: A Conversation with Entrepreneurs

Keynote Speaker: Chet Garner, Host and Executive Producer of The Daytripper

Additional Speaker: Alberto Treviño, Commissioner Representing Labor, Texas Workforce Commission

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

August 7: Pharr

August 21: Big Lake

September 11: Eagle Pass

September 25: Carthage

October 9: Dalhart

October 23: Denton (Women-Focused Event)

November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused Event)

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.