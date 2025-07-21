Submit Release
Podcast: Unlocking the fourth state of matter [plasma]

The fourth state of matter, plasma, is involved in several aspects of how modern microelectronic components are manufactured. Jeremiah Williams, a professor at Wittenberg University and a program director at the U.S. National Science Foundation, discusses how plasmas are used in semiconductor manufacturing and how understanding plasma physics spurs industrial innovation.

Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.

