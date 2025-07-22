Regal Court Reporting Expands - Now Serving Florida

Isaiah Leslie, Co-Founder of Regal Court Reporting and Stacey Raikes, Serving Florida Market

Regal Court Reporting is poised to protect the record from coast to coast by expanding their suite of services into Florida

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognized for raising the bar in the court reporting profession, Regal Court Reporting is now serving clientele in the Florida market. Founded by husband and wife duo Isaiah and Stephanie Leslie, Regal Court Reporting is proud to remain independently owned. Celebrated for her work to elevate the industry, Stephanie Leslie is the immediate past president of the California Deposition Reporters Association and has actively lobbied to see many important bills become law. Her devotion to the court reporting industry is fueled by her desire to see access to justice be fair and reliable. Earning a reputation for their high level of customer care and support, alongside the top-tier talent that the agency employs, the firm has seen an increase in demand from attorneys who desire exceptional court reporting support. Aligning with Florida-based court reporter Stacey Raikes, who is a respected court reporter and professional powerhouse, Regal Court Reporting is empowered to offer their gold standard services in this additional market. Sharing the same core values and family-owned business approach that is at the heart of Regal Court Reporting, Stacey Raikes brings decades of experience to the team.“Court reporting is my ikigai…I have found the balance between what I love, what I’m good at, what the world needs more of, and what I can get paid for.” -Stacey Raikes, RMR, CRR“Our expansion into Florida was a natural fit. As a Florida College graduate, I have roots in the area, and with Stacey’s refined expertise in the market, we are confident about growing our suite of services into Florida and beyond on the East Coast.” Stephanie Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court ReportingAbout Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), language interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporately owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that the clients of today deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting’s headquarters is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

